Stoicism 101: What is it and how deeply does it resonate in India?

Stoicism is an ancient Greek philosophy that promises modern minds a rare luxury: composure. It prizes clarity over chaos, resilience over reactivity, and self-mastery over self-display. At its heart, Stoicism is a quiet, disciplined antidote to frenzy. It is ambition without the noise, strength without the spectacle. It serves as a steady compass, reminding us that while we can’t control the market, the weather, the wifi, or anyone else’s opinion, we can govern our own responses to each of these. Stoicism is not about retreating from the world, but moving through it deliberately and calmly, without losing ourselves in the noise. Generated by Kashyap Kompella via ChatGPT.

Indian Stoicism

India has been fertile ground for Stoicism. Stoicism and the Bhagavad Gita, long before it, both advocate a deep commitment to disciplined action without attachment to outcome. Both insist that one’s duty (dharma in the Gita, virtue in Stoicism) be performed with focus and integrity, regardless of success or failure. Both traditions emphasise inner equanimity, self-mastery, and seeing the transient world without being emotionally destabilised by it.

Both Buddhism and Stoic traditions view suffering as the result of ungoverned desire and mistaken views. Both emphasise mindfulness, detachment and the transformation of one’s responses.

(Kashyap Kompella, an Indian Stoic, is an industry analyst, author of two books on AI, and organiser of the Bengaluru and Hyderabad BizLitFests)