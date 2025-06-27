Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Stoicism 101: What is it and how deeply does it resonate in India?

ByKashyap KompellaKashyap Kompella
Jun 27, 2025 03:10 PM IST

Ancient Greek philosophers offered wisdom for a world of tyrants and plagues. See why these remain relevant for today.

Stoicism is an ancient Greek philosophy that promises modern minds a rare luxury: composure. It prizes clarity over chaos, resilience over reactivity, and self-mastery over self-display. At its heart, Stoicism is a quiet, disciplined antidote to frenzy. It is ambition without the noise, strength without the spectacle. It serves as a steady compass, reminding us that while we can’t control the market, the weather, the wifi, or anyone else’s opinion, we can govern our own responses to each of these. Stoicism is not about retreating from the world, but moving through it deliberately and calmly, without losing ourselves in the noise.

Generated by Kashyap Kompella via ChatGPT.
Generated by Kashyap Kompella via ChatGPT.

Indian Stoicism

India has been fertile ground for Stoicism. Stoicism and the Bhagavad Gita, long before it, both advocate a deep commitment to disciplined action without attachment to outcome. Both insist that one’s duty (dharma in the Gita, virtue in Stoicism) be performed with focus and integrity, regardless of success or failure. Both traditions emphasise inner equanimity, self-mastery, and seeing the transient world without being emotionally destabilised by it.

Both Buddhism and Stoic traditions view suffering as the result of ungoverned desire and mistaken views. Both emphasise mindfulness, detachment and the transformation of one’s responses.

(Kashyap Kompella, an Indian Stoic, is an industry analyst, author of two books on AI, and organiser of the Bengaluru and Hyderabad BizLitFests)

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Stoicism 101: What is it and how deeply does it resonate in India?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On