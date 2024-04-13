Happy Vishu 2024: Best wishes, images, messages to share on Malayalam New Year

Happy Vishu 2024: Vishu is the beginning of New Year for Malayalis and is celebrated in the month of April, usually on April 14 or April 15 every year according to Gregorian calendar. Vishu celebration is coinciding with Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Pana Sankranti and other regional festivals this year. The word 'Vishu' comes from Sanskrit word 'Vishuvat' which means equal. It is the day when sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries, known as Medam in the Malayalam calendar, and marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. This year Vishu is being celebrated on April 14, Sunday. (Also read | Vishu 2024: What is Vishu Kani? Why is it an integral part of Vishu celebrations?) Happy Vishu 2024: On the auspicious occasion of Malayalam New Year, here are some wishes, images, messages, greeting to share on the occasion:(Pinterest)

On this day, Malayalis wake up early in the morning to perform the ritual of Vishu Kani, the sighting of an array of auspicious items such as rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, gold, and coins, placed in front of a mirror. It is believed to bring prosperity and good luck for the coming year. As part of Vishu Kaineetam, elders of the house give money and gifts to younger ones. The day is incomplete without partaking in Vishu Sadya, the traditional feast that is served on banana leaf and has 20-30 dishes from rice, parippu, sambar, avial, thoran, pachadi, rasam, pulissery, thoran, kaalan, payasam pickles, chutneys, sweets, and other delicacies.

Happy Vishu 2024: Wishes, images and messages

On the auspicious occasion of Malayalam New Year, here are some wishes, images, messages, greeting to share on the occasion:

Happy Vishu 2024! On this festive occasion, wishing you a home filled with joy, a heart filled with love, and a life filled with laughter.

As you see the Vishu Kani, may your heart and soul be filled with joy and peace. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!

Happy Vishu to you! May this festival fill all your days with light and joy throughout the year.

May Lord Vinayagar shower, his divine blessings on you and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations! Happy Vishu!

Be grateful for what life has offered you. Let your Vishu be blessed with our prayers.

The time to celebrate has come. The time to improve has come. The time to hope for the better has come. Happy Vishu

I hope this Vishu will bring cheer, prosperity, and peace to your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

Vishu promises a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hope to your life! Happy Vishu!

The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu!

May you be gifted with all the power and positivity you need to make your dreams a reality. I wish you a happy Vishu.