Happy Pohela Boishakh 2024: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share on Bengali New Year

The word Pohela Boishakh literally translates to the first day of the first month of Bengali calendar - Baisakh. Coinciding with Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, Pana Sankranti, Vishu and other regional new years, the Bengali New Year is celebrated with much pomp and show. The greeting of 'Shubho Noboborsho' is common when people meet each other to kickstart a brand new year and feed each other the sweetest of rasgullas. (Also read | Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share on Assamese New Year) Happy Pohela Boishakh 2024: On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh, here are best wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your friends and family.

The story goes that Mughal emperor Akbar introduced this new calendar system to facilitate tax collection and to better regulate the agricultural cycle in the Bengal region. Some historians, however, are of the opinion that Bengali calendar was introduced by the 7th-century Indian king Shashanka. Many say that the festivities of Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh goes back to ancient times and coincides with the beginning of harvest season across the country.

Bengalis welcome New Year with great enthusiasm. From cultural programmes, fairs like Boishakhi Mela to street processions, people partake in New Year celebrations in different ways. Special food spread includes Panta Bhat, Ilish Bhapa, Pitha and sweets like rasgulla and sandesh. Men dress up in traditional wear of red or white kurta while women deck up in red and white saree along with jewellery.

Pohela Boishakh wishes, images and greetings

Wish your dreams, your aspirations come true on this festival. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Happy Pohela Boishakh. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2024

Happiness, prosperity, peace, joy and laughter will soon replace all that is bothering you. May today be the start of a happy life. Shubho Nobo Borsho.

On the joyous occasion of Poila Boishakh, here's praying that God blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Subho Nobo Borsho.

Subho Nobo Borsho

This Nobo Borsho, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, and healthy future. Happy Bengali New Year.

Wishing you all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Pohela Boishakh.

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on the first day of Bengali calendar

Happy Poila Baisakh! May you get success and happiness at every step of life.

Let's hope for a pleasant, tranquil, and healthy future on this Nobo Borsho. Happy Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boishakh coincides with other regional New Year like Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, Vishnu and Pana Sankranti

Poila Baisakh greetings to you and your family. I hope your new year is as sweet as rasgullas and as happy as you are. Happy Poila Baisakh to you, my dear friend.

Wishing you good luck for the upcoming Bengali new year. As we move ahead, may you achieve everything in your life.