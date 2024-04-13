Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share on Assamese New Year

Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: The beginning of the new Hindu Year Vikram Samvat and starting of a fresh harvest season welcome a range of harvest festivals that are celebrated with slightly varied traditions across the country. Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year, is the time to express gratitude to God for bountiful harvest and wish for a prosperous year ahead. Beginning on April 14 (Sunday), the 7-day festival, also known as Rongali Bihu, will conclude on April 20 (Saturday) this year. The word Rongali is derived from rong, which means joy in Assamese and Rongali Bihu is the time for joy and happiness for Assamese community. (Also read | Bohag Bihu 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about Assamese New Year) Happy Bohag Bihu! Spanning over 7 days, Bohag Bihu is celebrated with different traditions and rituals on each day. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

Spanning over 7 days, Bohag Bihu is celebrated with different traditions and rituals on each day. While the first day Garu Bihu is dedicated to cattle, on the second day of Manuh Bihu, people apply turmeric paste on their bodies and take bath followed by relishing traditional delicacies like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, and Poka Mithoi. The third day of Bohag Bihu is called Guxai Bihu, where household deities are worshipped. The fourth day is called Taator Bihu or Bihu for the handlooms. The fifth day is called Nangolor Bihu, dedicated to farm equipment, while the sixth day is called GharosiaJibar Bihu, which celebrates domestic animals. The final day of the festival is celebrated as Chera Bihu.

HAPPY BOHAG BIHU WISHES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, MESSAGES

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu 2024, here's a collection of wishes, images, messages to share with your near and dear ones.

