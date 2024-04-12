Vishu 2024: What is Vishu Kani? Why is it an integral part of Vishu celebrations?

Vishu 2024: Every year, the Malayalam New Year is celebrated during the spring harvest festival. This is the time when multiple states of the country welcome their new year. Be it Poila Boishak in West Bengal or Puthundu in Tamil Nadu or Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, the states of the country bask in festivities to welcome a fresh year. Vishu is referred to as the Malayalam new Year and is observed in the state of Kerala during this time. The first day of Chingam is known as the start of a fresh year. However, the people of Malabar consider Vishu as the start of the astronomical new year. Vishu Kani is one of the most auspicious rituals that is observed on Vishu. It refers to the practice of sighting auspicious items at sunrise to have a fruitful and prosperous year ahead. (Unsplash)

What is Vishu Kani

Vishu is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over Kerala. For this year, Vishu will be observed on April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani is at 9:15 PM on April 13. Vishu Kani is one of the most auspicious rituals that is observed on Vishu. It refers to the practice of sighting auspicious items at sunrise to have a fruitful and prosperous year ahead.

Significance of Vishu Kani

A day before Vishu, the eldest member of the family gathers all the auspicious items together and arranges them in front of the statue of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Vishu Kani consists of coconut, betel nut, yellow flower, coins, currency notes, white dhoti, rice, lemon, cucumber, jackfruit, mirror, kajal and a sacred book. According to the ritual, at sunrise, the members of the family see the Vishu Kani as the first thing of the day. The ritual is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune and wealth into their lives throughout the year. Another important ritual observed on Vishu is Vishukkaineetam – the practice of gifting money to younger family members, servants and tenants by the elder members of the house.