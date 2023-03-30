April Fools’ Day 2023: Best pranks to pull on your family and friends

April Fools' Day (April 1) is the perfect opportunity to add some fun and colour to the otherwise mundane life. The origins of the day that has been celebrated for centuries, especially in the western world, are not clear and some people say that it could be linked to vernal equinox - a time when people are fooled by sudden changes in the weather. The day is similar in spirit with Indian festival Holi where people take liberty with each other, pull pranks and laugh to their heart's content. If you happen to love the spirit of this festival, there are some pranks you can try on your family and friends on this day and beat your stress with some laughter therapy.

1. Place a bubble wrap underneath a rug as it is sure to make an unexpected noise that will take someone stepping on it by surprise.

2. Does your partner love their morning tea? Adding salt in it will act as the perfect shocker and while it may annoy them, you could remind them it's April 1.

3. Taking a cue from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, placing some papad, biscuits or chips under the bed sheet of the victim would make a crunchy sound when they sit on it. The shock will surely be followed by some laughter.

4. Use some old nail polish to colour a soap bar and after drying it, keep it back. The soap will not lather however hard a person may try.

5. Replace your kid's toothpaste with white, creamy and sweet vanilla frosting or cake decorating gel if they use a coloured tooth gel. This will surprise them without causing any discomfort.

6. You can pull this one on your partner. Before they go to sleep, put some balloons in their pillow cover. Try not to laugh till they discover what's wrong with their pillow.

7. Do not forget to include your kids in the April Fools' fun. Unwrap their chocolate and pack in a piece of brown cardboard resembling a chocolate. Before they are disappointed, give them a real chocolate.

