News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Asom Divas 2023: Why is it celebrated; all about date, history and significance

Asom Divas 2023: Why is it celebrated; all about date, history and significance

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 01, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Asom Divas 2023: Here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of why Asom Divas is celebrated

Assam Divas, also referred to as Asom Divas is a celebration that commemorates the establishment of the state of Assam, in India. Lets delve into some information about the date, historical background and significance of why Assam Divas is celebrated.

Asom Divas 2023: Why is it celebrated; all about date, history and significance (Photo by Twitter/vijay_alpa)
Asom Divas 2023: Why is it celebrated; all about date, history and significance (Photo by Twitter/vijay_alpa)

Date:

Asom Divas is celebrated every year on December 2.

History and Significance:

This day holds historical importance as it signifies the formation of the state of Assam back in 1963 as prior to this event, Assam was a part of a larger state that encompassed Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya. On December 2, 1963 Nagaland and Meghalaya were separated from Assam through the implementation of the States Reorganization Act of 1956 which led to the birth of present day Assam, as we know it today.

The occasion serves as a tribute to celebrate Assam's identity and cultural heritage. Asom Divas provides an opportunity for people in Assam to reflect upon their history and diverse culture along with tea plantations, wildlife reserves and traditional art forms, while celebrating both unity and diversity within their state.

Celebration:

On Asom Divas it is quite usual to witness a range of events, programs and gatherings that highlight the Assamese traditions. This includes captivating performances of music and dance along with indulging in the delightful Assamese cuisine.

The purpose of this day is to allow individuals to proudly showcase their affiliation with Assam and celebrate the heritage of the state.

Friday, December 01, 2023
