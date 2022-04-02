Be a glam goddess with these Gudi Padwa looks

Festive cheer and fervour are at an all-time high with Gudi Padwa today. It is incomplete without a bright-coloured Gudhi, colourful rangolis and women dressed in a vibrant Maharashtrian drapes, mirroring the burst of colour associated with the spring season.

Take a cue from these graceful Bollywood divas in traditional Maharashtrian outfits to dress up for the New Year.

Royal like Kangana

Kangana Ranaut (PHOTO: VIRAL BHAYANI)

Put at your traditional best foot forward in a red Paithani saree like actor Kangana Ranaut. Drape it in a native Maharashtrian style and opt for a matching embroidered blouse and Paithani dupatta to look regal for the festival.

Elegant like Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit-Nene (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Channelising her inner Marathi mulgi, actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene looks ethereal in this teal and orange Paithani saree. Don a silk saree that combines contrasting shades with gold thread embroidery adorned all over the pallu and borders.

Sensual like Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (PHOTO: YOGEN SHAH)

Draped in a hot pink ensemble, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra embraces the traditional Maharashtrian style with grace. Opt for a spectacular drape in pink and team it with a checkered blouse. Elevate the grace of the look with traditional jewellery and a low hair-bun adorned with roses.

Sleek like Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Lending us some festive style inspiration, actor Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a traditional Paithani saree borrowed from her mother’s closet. Style it with a contrast deep green blouse for a perfect blend of style and elegance. Smokey eyes, golden jewellery and a neat bun decorated with gajra will complete the look!

Traditional like Ankita

Ankita Lokhande (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Newly married women, take inspiration from actor Ankita Lokhande in this yellow and red coloured nauvari drape with oodles of jewellery. Go for a traditional look featuring a shiny yellow sari, complemented by gold ornaments and the Maharashtrian nath (Peshwai Nath).

Ravishing like Rashami

Rashami Desai (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

If you want the quintessential Marathi style, deck yourself up in a deep green nauvari saree like actor Rashami Desai to bring in the festival. Style it with traditional gold jewellery, especially the kamarbandh, to keep the desi look of the outfit alive