Chaitra Navratri 2023: Full list of nine colours of Navratri and their significance

It is that time of the year again when Hindus gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri. The nine-day festival starts on the first day of the first month (Chaitra) of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. Thus, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri or Vasanta Navratri. Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, also falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festivities. All nine days of the Chaitra Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Goddess Shakti - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Additionally, different colours are also associated with each day and hold significance. Keep scrolling to read more about this.

Nine Colours of Navratri and Their Significance

Navratri Day 1 - Royal Blue

One should wear royal blue on day 1 of Chaitra Navratri and participate in the celebrations. This shade represents richness and tranquillity.

Navratri Day 2 - Yellow

Wearing yellow will help one enjoy Navratri traditions with unparalleled optimism and joy. This is a warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day.

Navratri Day 3- Green

Green symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. The colour represents new beginnings in life and bestows one with tranquillity.

Navratri Day 4 - Grey

Grey represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Navratri Day 5 - Orange

Worshipping Goddess Shakti in orange colour clothes bestows one with qualities such as warmth and exuberance. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Navratri Day 6 - White

White colour is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white on Shashthi to become worthy of Goddess' blessings and experience inner peace and security.

Navratri Day 7 - Red

Red symbolises passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of Chunri offered to Goddess Shakti. It fills the devotees with vigour and vitality.

Navratri Day 8 - Blue

Blue is directly linked with the sky and symbolises the vastness and unbound character of nature. Wear it to expand your horizons and vision.

Navratri Day 9 - Pink

Pink symbolises universal love, affection and harmony. It is an attractive colour, which makes the person approachable and simultaneously adds oodles of charm to one's personality.