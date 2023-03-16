Chaitra Navratri 2023: Is Chaitra Navratri beginning on March 21 or 22? Find the correct date of the Hindu festival

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals marked with much pomp by devotees of Goddess Durga in March or April. It is a nine-day-long celebration which is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga. People observe fast and worship the Goddess during these days. On the last of Chaitra Navratri, Hindus observe Ram Navami to mark the birth of Lord Rama. The celebrations begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Additionally, most rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2023: Spices to eat and avoid while fasting)

This year, there is confusion regarding the beginning date of Chaitra Navratri. While some believe it falls on March 21, others will observe it on March 22. If you have the same confusion, we are here to help you out. We have the correct details. Keep scrolling to find out.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Date: Is Chaitra Navratri on March 21 or 22?

This year, the nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 22 and end on March 30. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra month's Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:52 pm on March 21 and ends at 8:20 pm on March 22, and Meena Lagna will last from 6:23 am to 7:32 am on March 22. The Ghat Sthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, will be performed on March 22. The muhurat will last from 6:23 am to 7:32 am. Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri, as it marks the beginning of nine days of festivity.

Chaitra Navratri Dates and Colour

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 22 - Ghatasthapana, Royal Blue

March 23 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Yellow

March 24 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Green

March 25 - Lakshmi Panchami Puja, Grey

March 26 - Skanda Sashti, Orange

March 27 - Maa Katyayani Puja, White

March 28 - Maha Saptami, Red

March 29 - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja, Blue

March 30 - Rama Navami, Pink

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.