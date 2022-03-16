Choti Holi 2022: History, theme and significance of the day

Choti Holi 2022: Holi is almost here. The day, which brings a lot of colours, happiness and joy in people's lives is awaited every year. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18. Every year, people countdown to the dates of Holi and Choti Holi to celebrate with their near and dear ones. Holi also brings people together – relatives, friends come together to celebrate the day with colours and lots of lip-smacking dishes. Holi's official drinks – bhang and thandai – are also quite popular among the people. Students and people who stay away in different cities for work and studies come down to their homes to celebrate Holi with their near and dear ones.

A day before Holi, Choti Holi is celebrated. Choti Holi comes with a lot of historical significance. It is believed that there was a demon king named Hiranyakashipu who had a son called Prahlad. Prahlad became a devotee of Lord Vishnu which angered the king. The king was not able to tolerate his son's devotion to Lord Vishnu. Hence, he summoned his sister Holika and asked her to kill Prahlad. Holika had the boon of not being burnt by fire. Due to her magical clothing, she could be saved from fire. However, when Holika and Prahlad sat inside a pyre, Prahlad started uttering chants calling out Lord Vishnu's help. In a magical turn of events, Holika got engulfed by the fire, while Prahlad got saved due to Holika's magical clothing.

Hence, Choti Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil. On Choti Holi, people put nutritious food items such as peanuts, sesame seeds, dry coconut, wheat and grams, sugar into the fire with cow dung cakes. It is believed to clear the air of all negative energies. Later, the leftover ash adds as manure and makes the land fertile as well. This year, Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 17.