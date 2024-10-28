Dhanteras 2024: Why you should light 13 diyas on this day? From placement to significance, here’s all you need to know

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, is celebrated two days before Diwali, marking the beginning of the festive season. This year, the auspicious day falls on Tuesday, October 29. Lighting clay diyas is a cherished Hindu tradition, symbolising purity and kindness while warding off negative energies. Read on to learn the significance of lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras and the best places to position each one. (Also read: Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, and Badi Diwali for prosperity and joy?) According to Hindu tradition, lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras brings blessings of health and prosperity.(Unsplash)

Significance of lighting 13 diyas

According to Hindu mythology, lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras brings blessings of good health and prosperity while also warding off negative energies and spirits. These diyas symbolise kindness and purity, and the number 13, considered one of the luckiest in Indian culture, adds to the auspiciousness of this tradition.

Where to place each diya?

1. The first diya on Dhanteras is placed near the dustbin, facing south, to ward off untimely death and ensure family longevity and protection.

2. The second diya, lit with ghee, should be placed in front of the home mandir or another appropriate spot on Diwali night to bring good luck.

3. The third diya is placed in front of Lakshmi to receive blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success.

4. The fourth diya is lit in front of the holy basil plant, Tulsi, symbolising peace and happiness for the family.

5. The fifth diya is placed in front of the home's main entrance, helping to keep away evil spirits and bringing happiness, joy, and love.

6. The sixth diya, traditionally placed beneath a peepal tree and lit with mustard oil, is considered very lucky and symbolises recovery from financial and health issues.

7. The seventh diya should be lit in a temple near your home or any temple of your choice.

8. The eighth diya is to be placed close to the trash area to keep negative energy and evil spirits at bay.

9. The ninth diya is lit outside the washroom to attract positive energy and prosperity.

10. The tenth diya, placed on the rooftop, offers protection from all kinds of negative energy.

11. The eleventh diya should be positioned on a window, helping to counter dark and negative energies.

12. The twelfth diya, placed on the top floor, is believed to bring good health.

13. The thirteenth and final diya should be placed at your home's crossroads to invite good and positive vibes.

However, it's important to remember never to leave diyas and candles unattended to ensure a safe and joyful celebration.