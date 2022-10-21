Diwali 2022: Why you should light 13 diyas during Diwali? Know its significance

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is India's largest and most significant official festival. Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair ideologies that form the basis of every Indian family's moral principles. Festivals seek to bring together people from all backgrounds in joy and celebration. From donning new clothes to lighting diyas, every tradition has its own significance. Lighting diyas is one of the primary customs observed by everyone throughout the festival. People light up diyas-earthen lamps- to mark the festivities. It is believed diyas keep negative energy away. (Also read: Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Badi Diwali )

The significance of lighting 13 diyas on Diwali:

According to Hindu mythology, it is thought that there are 13 diyas that one must light in their house and pray for good health and prosperity during Diwali and Dhanteras. It is also believed that the 13 diyas protect against negative energies and bad spirits. They also symbolise kindness and purity.

1. On Dhanteras, in the presence of the entire family, 13 old or used clay diyas are to be lit and kept facing south near trash outside the house to ward off death. The family is protected from untimely death by the first diya.

2. A second diya must be lit with ghee and placed in front of your home's puja mandir or another appropriate spot on the night of Diwali in order to bring luck.

3. Lit the third diya in front of Lakshmi to enlist her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success.

4. In front of the holy basil plant, referred to as Tulsi in India, the fourth earthen lamp should be set up. The family that lives in your home will be at peace and happy as a result of doing this.

5. The fifth diya needs to be positioned in front of your home's front door, it helps to ward off evil spirits from your home and brings pleasure, joy, and love.

6. The sixth diya is traditionally placed beneath a peepal tree since it is considered lucky and should be lit with mustard oil. It signifies recovery from both financial and health problems.

7. Any temple close to your home or any temple of your choice must light the seventh diya.

8. The eighth diya needs to be lit close to the trash to ward off negative energy and evil spirits.

9. To bring positive energy and prosperity into your life place the ninth diya outside the house's washroom.

10. The tenth diya, which denotes protection from any negative energy, should be kept lit on your home's roof.

11. Any window in your home can have an eleventh diya placed at it, which works to fight against bad energy.

12. The twelfth diya is placed on the top floor of your home which is beneficial to your health.

13. Finally, the thirteenth diya is to decorate your home's crossroads which will help bring good vibes into your life.

