Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, and Badi Diwali for prosperity and joy?

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, the biggest Hindu festival, is just around the corner, and preparations are in full swing. From decorating homes with vibrant lights and colourful rangolis to making traditional sweets, there's much to be done. The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras on October 29 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 3, with Diwali itself on October 31. Lighting diyas vary by day with specific placement guidelines that enhance the blessings in your home.(Pixabay)

Lighting diyas, or small clay lamps, is a cherished Diwali tradition symbolising the triumph of light over darkness. According to Hindu belief, the number of diyas to be lit each day varies, with specific guidance for Diwali, Choti Diwali, and Dhanteras. Read on to discover how many diyas you should light to honour each day of this festive season. (Also read: Dhanteras 2023: List of things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras )

Dhanteras

On this day, it's customary to light 13 diyas, each with a unique meaning and placement. Diyas are placed throughout the house—at the entrance to welcome prosperity and guests, in the kitchen to symbolise health and abundance, and in the puja room to honour the divine and seek blessings. Each diya embodies a specific blessing, filling the home with light and positive energy for the festive season.

Choti Diwali

On Choti Diwali, or Kali Chaudas, it's auspicious to light 14 diyas arranged thoughtfully. Place 11 diyas around the edge of a plate with a four-faced diya in the centre, which should be lit first, followed by the others. Adding a touch of sugar or sweets to the diyas symbolises a wish for sweetness and prosperity in life, enhancing the festival's blessings.

Diwali

On Badi Diwali, or Lakshmi Puja, it is customary to light numerous diyas throughout the home and courtyard, symbolising the hope for a bright and prosperous future. Many also light diyas in their on balconies, sharing the joy and warmth of Diwali with neighbours and passersby. However, never leave any diya or candles unattended and make sure they are placed in a safe spot, away from things that can catch fire.

It's important to remember that these are just general guidelines, and there's no single "right" way to light diyas on Diwali. Some may choose to light more or fewer diyas based on personal traditions and preferences. What matters most is lighting diyas with a pure heart and a sincere wish for goodness and positivity.