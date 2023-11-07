close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Dhanteras 2023: Here's a list of all the things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2023: Here's a list of all the things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Nov 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Dhanteras is on November 10. People rush to shops to buy gold, silver, and new utensils on this day. However, one should avoid a few items. Read to find out.

Dhanteras is an auspicious Hindu festival which marks the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities, the Festival of Lights. Dhanteras falls on November 10 this year. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and pray for prosperity and wealth. They purchase metal or clay Lakshmi and Ganesh idols for home. It is also considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, gold ornaments, new copper, silver and brass utensils, and other household items, including equipment, vehicles, phones, laptops, refrigerators, microwaves, brooms and more. However, there are a few things which you should absolutely avoid buying on Dhanteras. Here's a list of things you should not purchase on this auspicious festival.

Dhanteras is an auspicious Hindu festival which marks the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities. (PTI)
Things you should NOT buy on Dhanteras

Iron: People should avoid buying iron utensils or items made of iron on Dhanteras as it is considered inauspicious. Additionally, it is believed that Lord Kuber, the God of wealth, does not shower his blessings on those who buy iron on Dhanteras.

Steel: Many follow the ritual of buying steel items and utensils on Dhanteras. However, it is advised not to buy steel on Dhanteras. Instead, you can purchase copper or bronze items.

Sharp objects: Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day, people avoid purchasing sharp objects like knives and scissors. It is believed that the items bring bad luck to the family.

Empty vessels: Buying utensils/vessels that are not empty or filled with food or water does not make sense, as no shop will add the same for you. Therefore, people fill them with water or food before entering the house on Dhanteras.

Glassware: Purchasing glassware or items made of glass on Dhanteras is inauspicious because glass objects are related to Rahu.

Aluminium and plastic products: Shoppers should stay away from aluminium and plastic products during Dhanteras. Instead, it is better to buy articles made of metal.

Oil/Ghee: Purchasing oil or ghee on Dhanteras is considered inauspicious on Dhanteras. If someone needs any such ingredient, then they should definitely buy it a day in advance or after it.

Fake gold: Gold tops the shopping list on Dhanteras. But fake gold jewellery, coins, and other items shouldn't come in it.

