Dhanteras 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Puja vidhi, timings, auspicious time for shopping, citywise Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. This year, it falls on November 10. The first day of the Deepavali festivities is known as Dhanteras. The celebrations end with Bhai Dooj. While Dhan means 'wealth', 'Teras' refers to the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. Dhanteras is an auspicious day to buy gold, gold ornaments, silver, new utensils and other household items. Therefore, people shop for these commodities to bring luck and prosperity into their households. Meanwhile, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, on Dhanteras. Scroll through to learn about the puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, puja timing, auspicious time for shopping and all you need to know about this festival. Know Dhanteras 2023 shubh huhurat, puja vidhi, timings, auspicious time for shopping, and citywise Dhantrayodashi shubh muhurat. (HT Photo)

Dhanteras 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious puja timing for Dhanteras will begin at 5:47 pm and end at 7:43 pm. The muhurat will last from 1 hour 56 minutes.

Pradosh Kaal - 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm (Lakshmi Puja should be performed during the Pradosh period as it is considered auspicious)

Vrishabha Kaal - 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:35 pm on November 10

The Trayodashi Tithi will end at 1:57 pm on November 11

Dhanteras 2023 Citywise Shubh Muhurat:

Pune - 6:17 pm to 8:17 pm

New Delhi - 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

Chennai - 6:00 pm to 8:02 pm

Jaipur - 5:56 pm to 7:52 pm

Hyderabad - 6:00 pm to 8:01 pm

Gurugram - 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

Chandigarh - 5:45 pm to 7:39 pm

Kolkata - 5:13 pm to 7:11 pm

Mumbai - 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Bengaluru - 6:10 pm to 8:13 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm

Noida - 5:47 to 7:42

Dhanteras 2023 Puja Vidhi:

Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber during Dhanteras celebrations. They also observe the Pradosh fast on this day. Apart from gold and silver ornaments, people buy copper, silver, and brass utensils and fill them with water or food before entering the house on Dhanteras. They also purchase equipment, vehicles, phones, laptops, refrigerators, microwaves, brooms, clothes, and more household items.

On this day, purchasing metal or clay Lakshmi and Ganesh idols is considered auspicious. In the evening, four clay or flour lamps are lit and placed in front of the main entrance of the house. Donating lamps is considered an important ritual.

Dhanteras 2023 Auspicious Time For Shopping:

The auspicious time for shopping and donation on Dhanteras will begin at 5:46 pm and end at 7:42 pm.

