Diwali rangoli: Rang rang mein, Delhiites get their festive game on

A Delhi-based woman recently went viral on internet for her fantastic albeit offbeat take on rangoli. She created it using iron nails and threads to create a vibrant design that’s not only unique but also absolutely trendy. It’s after all no secret how Delhiites go all out when it comes to designing the best rangoli for their house, which is good to compete with the one at the neighbours’ house!

Some prefer making these floor designs with traditional colours, and others go for flower-based designs that require less tactics. You could choose the raw materials you want, but what matter more is the sentiment behind it. And if wondering how to ace at this craft then hear it from some city-based rangoli artists on how to get skilled.

Rangoli artists in demand as Diwali dhoom returns

Many people prefer to make rangoli by themselves, and some call in professionals to achieve the perfect results. “Mere pass abhi tak 100 se zyada enquiries aa chuki hain,” says Sushil Kumar, a Chhattarpur-based rangoli artist who has over 12 years of experience. Busy travelling from one venue to another, Arti Murarka a rangoli artist who lives in Ashok Vihar, shares, “The maximum calls I’m getting are from corporate offices. Some households and even malls have called me up to make rangoli at their premises... People are preferring powder and flower rangoli designs since uski finishing sabse badiya aati hai.” Sarita Singh, another Delhi-based artist shares, “Iss baar sabse zyada demand sukhe rangon wali rangoli ki hai. Uske baad flowers and fir paint se bane designs log zyada prefer kar rahe hain.”

Getting a rangoli made by a professional can cost approximately ₹6,000 for a 4X4 feet design. (Photo: Shutterstock)

‘Size 4x4 feet rangoli costs ₹6,000’

Rangoli artist Kumar shares he’s getting orders from across NCR including Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. “A rangoli that’s of 4x4 feet size costs ₹6,000.” And Rohit Landge, a promoter at a Noida-based company that provides rangoli-making services, says, “The pricing is not universal as rangoli artists also charge basis the type of design, request for customisation, and of course the size of the rangoli that is demanded.”

YouTube tutorials save the day for some

Paavni Arora, a Delhi University student, who loves to make rangoli at home, says, “I have bought some basic tools from the local market and use them following YouTube tutorials to get a professional touch when I make rangoli at home. But, the secret is dill se banao jo bhi banao! Whenever I post pictures of the rangoli that I make, on my Insta, I often get compliments.”

Delhi-based artist Muskaan Rajput recently went viral for her offbeat rangoli made with iron nails and threads. (Photo: Instagram)

Don’t have colours? Here’s a DIY!

One can make rangoli at home using gulaal or even haldi. Adding to this, Sadhana Thorat, owner of a Patel Nagar-based company that provides rangoli making services, says, “Chawal ki rangoli bana sakte hain. Usmei rang mila do jo, bhi ghar me available hai, ya food colouring bhi use kar sakte hain. As an alternative, one can also use sawdust to replace brown colour.”

Tips for the novices

Making rangoli is certainly a talent that not everyone possesses, but those who love the craft and want to decorate their home with this traditional art can certainly use knick-knacks lying around. Landge explains, “Ghar mei aisi bahut si cheezei hain jinse aap rangoli bana sakte hain. Jaise strainer use kar sakte hain. Usmei colour daal ke aapko channa hai flour ki tarah, and woh uniformly spread ho jayega.”

Sharing another useful tip, Landge says, “Even plates, spoons and glasses can be used. These common kitchen utensils can act as stencils or tools to make interesting rangoli designs.” Murarka suggests the novices, “Aap pehle channi mei rang dalkar spread karlo, fir usmei apne finger se design banalo, just like how you would have probably done in the sand as a kid. It’s the simplest but most effective technique.”

For those who plan to make a rangoli with flowers, Murarka has another useful trick up her sleeve, and says, “Cut the petals of marigold flowers using scissors so that you are left only with the colourful petals at hand. Once done, segregate them into groups of even coloured ones. Thereafter, spread the petals in the desired shape according to their shade — starting from dark to light — and give it a border with rose or guldavari petals. An easy option to complete this design is to add diyas (earthen lamps), and you are all set!”

