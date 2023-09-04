DJJS's grand Janmashtami Mahotsav to also have chanting, prayers for G20 summit's success

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), an international non-profit and social spiritual organization, is all set to organise Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2023 on September 6-7 in Dwarka, New Delhi.” The grand programme titled Sambhavami Yuge Yuge: Realise the Krishna Consciousness will be held in DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi, from 7 pm onwards. The two-day event will have many attractions for the attendees be it 15 dance ballets or theatrics. Several eminent personalities from various cabinet ministers, political figures, media personnel, people from medical and law fraternity, heads of several academic institutions, companies, entrepreneurs, bureaucrats etc. are in the guest list.

What makes these Janmashtami celebrations different from others is that the organization on this pious occasion also wishes to send its heartfelt prayers and wishes for the grand success of the upcoming edition of G20 summit, which is scheduled for September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Inauguration with Vedic chants based on G20 theme - Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam

Hundreds of yellow-robed Ved-pathis will set the tone of Janmashtmi celebration by chanting Vedic mantras from ‘Shukla Yajurved Rudrashtadhyayi’ while invoking the spirit of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam'. This is an effort of the Sansthan to extend prayerful wishes and sanctify the vibrational field for the success of G20 summit.

Digital launch of Vedantic G20 model

India while hosting G20 Summit has outlined some significant priorities related to environmental/climatic conditions, women empowerment, promotion and protection of cultures etc. Apart from robust policymaking in these areas, Bharat has more to offer. The eternal science of brahm gyan mentioned in Gita is the sure-shot formula of ‘self-awakening to global peace.’ Hence, in the light of this traditional wisdom, an animated 3-dimensional 'Vedantic G20 model' will be digitally launched by the eminent guests and DJJS’ senior representatives. This launch will be showcased on fully digital stage made of 3000 sq ft LED screens and 10 mega-sized delay LEDs installed in the Pandaal.

Representing Krishna - the unfailing G20 ambassador of Dwapar age

In a special session, Divine leelas and teachings of Lord Krishna will be decoded to prove the supremacy of India’s wisdom while dealing with current social, economic, political and environmental problems, specifically outlined as G20 summit’ agendas this year.

Massive pledge ceremony

Adhering to the core agenda of G20 summit, ‘Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), an exclusive session will be dedicated to sensitizing thousands and thousands of viewers towards Environment Conservation. Amidst elevated mashaals, they all will stand to pledge for making requisite lifestyle changes. Their awakened voices and panoramic view will practically prove ‘Walk the Talk’ stand of India. Not to miss, it will be a plastic free event. Sustainable alternatives like paper cups for water, reusable cotton bags will be widely used.

As per Swami Adityanand, President of the Sansthan, "footfall of about 40,000-50,000 devotees is expected in this two-day mega event". The audience will comprise of huge number of spiritual enthusiasts, Krishna devotees, and a large percentage of youth and corporates, as deliberations will be contemporary and scientific. The event will also have a global outreach, as it will be aired on DJJS official YouTube Channel (djjsworld) on September 7, 2023, 7 pm onwards.

Cultural performances

The stimulating sagas from the life of Jagatguru Shri Krishna will be revealed in the form of 15 dance ballets and theatrics at this two-day event. The main attractions of the programme will be- Enthralling Dance Ballets on ‘Slaying of Tyrant Ruler- Kansa by Lord Krishna’, ‘Ram Katha as recited by 16th Century Krishna’ devotee Saint Surdas’, ‘Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's Life Saga’, ‘Devotion of Social Reformer Meera Bai’, ‘Joyful Birth Celebration of Lord Krishna’ etc.

Briefing about the stage performances, Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, DJJS’ spokesperson says, "Exquisite performances will be staged by 250+ performers, who are non-paid, selfless and spiritually awakened disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji (Founder & Head, DJJS). They come from various schools, colleges, institutions, corporate houses, etc. and are selected through large scale auditions, on the basis of minute details of expressions, body language, built-up and age of the character."

"Also, the performances are interspersed with inter-cultural dance forms, such as– Odissi, Chhau, Kathak, Fusion dance, Bengali dance, Rajasthani dance, etc. And not to miss out the fact about the sanctity of the stage: the performers sit in meditation behind the curtain before performance & real couples are chosen for corresponding roles."

Musical compositions

Conceptualization, lyrics-writing and composition of the songs are purely in-house effort of DJJS. As per Swami Hitendranand, music director of this programme and DJJS, "Unlike the music generally being composed at 440 Hz as per British standards, DJJS tunes all its musical instruments at 432 Hz, as marked by the deep sciences of music of ancient India. This is not just in sync with nature, but also produces vibrations which go hand-in-hand with the Nav-rasas of human emotions, extending superb mental health benefits to the listeners."

Immersive Jhankis

Over 350 feet area is dedicated for Jhankis (various tableaus depicting life incidents of Lord Krishna). This time, the theme of Jhankis is: ‘Get the chance to participate in Krishna Leelas!’ The jhanki section will allow the visitors to culturally participate in the divine sports of Lord Krishna. Usually, a person witnessing the tableaus remains as a distant observer. However, these jhankis will offer an immersive experience to the visitors by involving them in the divine plays of the Lord.

Fully digital stage

On more than 100 feet stage, mega size LED screens (around 3000 square feet) will be installed, covering facia, side panel, and backdrop of stage, along with 10 delay LEDs of 24X14 sq. feet placed across the pandal. The setup will dissolve the boundary between physical and digital world. 3D projections in highest resolution (8K) and VFX will be showcased with the finest details of art, culture, heritage, wall paneling, carvings, landscapes, etc. to create an environment specific to the era of the performances.