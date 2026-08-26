Eid Mubarak 2026: 100+ Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi wishes, images and greetings to share with loved ones on Eid today

Eid Mubarak 2026: Also known as Mawlid, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is observed by Muslims on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, it is being observed in India on August 26. It is a day of reverence and reflection, marked by prayers, sermons, and recitations of the Prophet’s life and teachings.

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On this day, Muslims engage in acts of charity, host gatherings, and share food to honour Prophet Muhammad and emphasise the values of peace, compassion, and the Prophet’s spiritual legacy. While widely celebrated, some Islamic scholars consider it a non-obligatory festival. If you and your loved ones are celebrating the day, here are wishes, greetings, social media posts, and messages to share:

Eid Mubarak 2026: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi wishes🌙✨

1. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the blessings, mercy, and teachings of Prophet Muhammad illuminate your heart and home.

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Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026. (Made using Canva)

{{^usCountry}} 2. May the beautiful occasion of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, happiness, and countless blessings to you and your family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. May the beautiful occasion of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, happiness, and countless blessings to you and your family. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah fill your life with love, faith, and guidance.

4. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May we follow the noble character and beautiful Sunnah of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.

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5. On this blessed occasion, may Allah grant you happiness in this world and success in the Hereafter. Eid Mubarak!

6. May the light of the Prophet shine upon your heart and guide you toward righteousness. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

7. Sending warm wishes of peace, love, and blessings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

8. May Allah bless your home with peace, your heart with Imaan, and your life with Barakah. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

9. May the remembrance of our beloved Prophet Muhammad strengthen our faith and inspire us to spread kindness and compassion.

10. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May every moment of this blessed day bring you closer to Allah.

11. May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your loved ones on this blessed occasion. Ameen.

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12. May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad guide us toward patience, kindness, forgiveness, and love. Eid Mubarak!

13. Wishing you and your family a spiritually uplifting and peaceful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

14. May your heart be filled with the love of Allah and His beloved Messenger. Milad Mubarak!

15. May this blessed day remind us to live with honesty, humility, generosity, and compassion. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

16. May Allah accept our prayers, forgive our shortcomings, and bless us with the beautiful character of the Prophet.

17. Sending heartfelt prayers and warm wishes to you and your family on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

18. May the blessed memory of the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad bring light and peace into every home.

19. Milad Mubarak! May Allah grant you endless Rahmah, Barakah, and happiness.

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20. May we always walk in the footsteps of our beloved Prophet and spread peace wherever we go.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026.

Eid Mubarak 2026: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi greetings🌙✨

21. Wishing you a beautiful Eid filled with Duas, Durood, peace, and blessings. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

22. May Allah make us among those who sincerely love, respect, and follow His beloved Messenger Muhammad.

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23. On this blessed day, may every sincere Dua from your heart be accepted. Ameen. Milad Mubarak!

24. May the love of the Prophet become a source of peace and strength in our lives.

25. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May Allah keep you under His mercy and protection.

26. May your home echo with Durood, your heart glow with Imaan, and your life overflow with Barakah.

27. The greatest gift is the guidance brought to humanity by our beloved Prophet Muhammad. May we cherish it always. Milad Mubarak!

28. May this blessed occasion inspire us to become better Muslims, better human beings, and better members of our communities.

29. Wishing you a day filled with remembrance, gratitude, peace, and blessings. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

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30. May Allah bless you with the love of the Prophet and grant you the strength to follow his Sunnah.

31. May your family be blessed with unity, your home with peace, and your hearts with Imaan. Milad Mubarak!

32. On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, let us remember the message of mercy, compassion, justice, and peace taught by our beloved Prophet.

33. May Allah make this blessed occasion a means of forgiveness and countless blessings for you and your family.

34. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah's Noor guide your path and His Rahmah surround your life.

35. May the love of Rasulullah remain alive in our hearts today and always.

36. Sending sincere Duas for your health, happiness, peace, and success on this blessed occasion.

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37. May Allah grant us the opportunity to live according to the beautiful example of the Prophet Muhammad.

38. May this Milad bring renewed faith, hope, gratitude, and peace to your heart. Mubarak!

39. May your life be blessed with the qualities our beloved Prophet ﷺ taught us: kindness, patience, honesty, and mercy.

40. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah bless every member of your family with His infinite mercy.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026.

Eid Mubarak 2026: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi social media posts🌙✨

41. May the blessings of this sacred occasion bring peace to troubled hearts and hope to those in need.

42. Let us celebrate this blessed occasion by remembering the beautiful character and message of our beloved Prophet.

43. May Allah accept our Durood and Duas and grant us His forgiveness. Ameen. Milad Mubarak!

44. Wishing you a spiritually beautiful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace and Barakah.

45. May the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet become a source of guidance in every decision we make.

46. May Allah fill your heart with love for Him and His Messenger. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

47. May this blessed day bring harmony to your family, peace to your home, and happiness to your heart.

48. May we remember the Prophet not only on this blessed occasion but throughout our lives by following his noble example.

49. Milad Mubarak! May Allah bless you with sincere Imaan, abundant Rizq, good health, and lasting happiness.

50. May every Durood you recite bring peace to your heart and blessings to your life.

51. On this blessed occasion, I pray that Allah guides us toward what is good and protects us from what is harmful. Ameen.

52. May the mercy and compassion taught by our beloved Prophet inspire us to be kinder to everyone around us.

53. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah accept all your good deeds and grant you His special mercy.

54. May your heart remain connected to Allah, your tongue busy with Durood, and your life guided by the Sunnah.

55. Wishing you and everyone you love a peaceful, blessed, and meaningful Milad-un-Nabi.

56. May Allah bless our Ummah with unity, peace, compassion, and guidance on this blessed occasion.

57. May the remembrance of Rasulullah bring comfort to every heart and hope to every soul.

58. Eid Mubarak! May Allah grant you the strength to practice the beautiful teachings of our beloved Prophet.

59. May your prayers be accepted, your sins forgiven, and your blessings multiplied. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

60. May the path of faith brighten your heart and the Sunnah illuminate your path. Milad Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026.

Eid Mubarak 2026: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi messages🌙✨

61. Today is a beautiful reminder of mercy, love, and guidance. May we carry these values with us every day.

62. May Allah bless you with a life full of Sabr, Shukr, Imaan, and Barakah. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

63. Let our hearts be filled with Durood and our lives with the beautiful character of Prophet Muhammad.

64. May this blessed occasion bring peace between hearts, forgiveness between people, and blessings into every home.

65. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah make us worthy followers of His beloved Messenger.

66. May Allah protect you and your family, increase your Imaan, and grant you peace in both worlds.

67. Sending you heartfelt wishes on this blessed day. May your life be filled with Allah's mercy and love.

68. May the teachings of our beloved Prophet inspire us to forgive more, love more, and help others more.

69. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah bless you with countless reasons to smile and countless opportunities to do good.

70. May the blessings of this beautiful occasion remain with you and your family throughout the year.

71. Let us honour the blessed life of Prophet Muhammad by spreading kindness, peace, and compassion.

72. May Allah grant us the ability to follow the Sunnah with sincerity and consistency. Ameen.

73. Wishing you a heart full of Imaan, a home full of peace, and a life full of Barakah. Milad Mubarak!

74. May Allah's mercy descend upon you and your loved ones on this blessed occasion.

75. May the love of Rasulullah bring light to our hearts and guide us toward the path of righteousness.

76. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May every day of your life be blessed with peace, faith, and happiness.

77. May Allah bless our families, forgive our mistakes, accept our prayers, and guide us toward goodness.

78. On this blessed occasion, let us renew our commitment to kindness, honesty, patience, and compassion.

79. May the beautiful example of the Prophet Muhammad inspire us to become a source of peace for others.

80. Sending prayers and blessings to you and your family. May your Milad be filled with joy and spiritual peace.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026.

Eid Mubarak 2026: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Facebook status🌙✨

81. May Allah grant you the sweetness of Imaan and the peace that comes from remembering Him.

82. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah make your home a place of peace, love, and blessings.

83. May this sacred occasion bring renewed hope to your heart and countless blessings to your life.

84. May our love for the Prophet be reflected through our actions, manners, kindness, and character.

85. Wishing you a blessed Milad filled with Durood, Dua, gratitude, and remembrance of Allah.

86. May Allah guide every step you take and bless every sincere effort you make. Eid Mubarak!

87. May we learn from the mercy, patience, wisdom, and humility of our beloved Prophet.

88. Milad Mubarak! May Allah bless you with peace in your heart, prosperity in your home, and goodness in your life.

89. May Allah unite our hearts upon faith and make us a source of goodness for those around us.

90. On this blessed occasion, may Allah accept your Duas and grant you what is best for you in both worlds.

91. May the message of peace and mercy brought by our beloved Prophet ﷺ continue to inspire us every day.

92. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah's blessings surround you today and always.

93. May your family celebrate this blessed occasion with love, gratitude, remembrance, and togetherness.

94. May Allah increase us in Imaan, bless us with good character, and keep us steadfast upon the Sunnah.

95. Sending you warm Milad wishes filled with Dua for peace, happiness, health, and endless Barakah.

96. May the blessed birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad remind us of the mercy and guidance Allah has given humanity.

97. May every Durood bring peace to your soul and every good deed bring you closer to Allah.

98. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah bless you with a peaceful heart and a purposeful life.

99. May we honour the Prophet by making compassion, forgiveness, honesty, and kindness part of our daily lives.

100. May Allah's Rahmah, Barakah, and Noor be upon you and your family on this blessed occasion.

101. Milad Mubarak to you and your loved ones! May Allah grant us all love for His Messenger and the ability to follow his beautiful Sunnah.

102. May this Eid bring peace to every home, hope to every heart, and blessings to every family. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

103. Today, let us remember the noble character of our beloved Prophet and strive to bring his message of mercy and compassion into our lives.

104. May Allah bless the Ummah, forgive our shortcomings, accept our Duas, and guide us all toward the straight path. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

105. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the love of Allah and His beloved Messenger fill our hearts, the Sunnah guide our lives, and Allah's mercy and blessings remain with our families and us always. Ameen. 🤲🌙✨

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