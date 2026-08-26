Eid-e-milad-un-Nabi 2026| Huma Qureshi: Food is absolutely central to Eid

Huma Qureshi who has been running a packed schedule with film promotions and shoots, has ensured she gets family time on Eid- Milad-un-Nabi today. She says, "I’m celebrating with family, keeping things warm and simple. For me, Eid is about being around your loved ones, taking a moment to be grateful and, of course, dressing up and eating well! This year has been quite exciting with my film releasing the same day, so I’m sure there will be a little bit of work and celebration mixed together. Festivals always bring a different kind of energy to the house, and I really enjoy that." Huma Qureshi

The actor says food is absolutely central to Eid in the family. There has to be a proper spread and, of course, something sweet. She says, "I have a weakness for desserts, so I’m never going to say no to that. And somehow, no matter how much food is made, everyone still manages to say, 'We should have made more!'"

When quizzed about her festive look this year she says Eid is one of those occasions where she loves getting dolled up. "I usually like wearing something elegant and traditional, with beautiful jewellery and a little bit of glam. There’s something about putting on a new outfit on Eid that instantly puts you in a festive mood," says the actor.

She also adds as a child, Eid was mostly about the excitement, new clothes, Eidi, food and meeting everyone. "Now, I think I appreciate the emotional side of it much more. I value the time with my family, the prayers, the gratitude and the feeling of giving and sharing. Life gets busier, especially with films and everything that comes with them, so these moments with family feel even more precious."

Rapid Fire

Do you prefer a quiet, intimate celebration or a big family gathering?

Big family gathering, always. I love the noise, laughter and chaos!

One Eid tradition you would never want your family to lose?

Eidi! You’re honestly never too old for Eidi, Saqib (Saleem) and I still look forward to it!

Do you have a special message you exchange with loved ones on Eid?

Just wishing everyone peace, happiness, good health and lots of love.

Who is the first person you call or wish on Eid?

My parents, and of course Saqib. Family first, always!