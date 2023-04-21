S(l)ay Eid mubarak in style

From summery floral prints to cotton peplums and the classic ivory hue, take inspiration from these celeb-approved sharara and gharara styles this Eid-al-Fitr

Gauahar Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Dekho chand aaya

Gauahar Khan (Photo: Instagram)

For a striking newlywed look, consider a golden metallic kurta teamed with pink flared sharara pants and a dupatta à la actor Gauahar Khan. A choker set and embellished juttis will complement the crinkled tissue effect and rich kamdani work.

Refreshing lime

Huma Qureshi (Photo: Instagram)

For a cool and summery colour statement, pick a lime green gharara set like actor Huma Qureshi and own the ethnic game. The peplum-embellished number can be worn with a pearl choker, crimson lips and soft curls.

Hum pe ye kisne hara rang dala

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo: Instagram)

Want to stick to traditional hues? Take cues from actor Aditi Rao Hydari and wear a bottle green floral printed gharara suit. Opt for a breathable fabric such as dupion silk, and a pair of chandbalis, gold kolhapuris and wavy hair to round off the look.

All about the bass-ic

Sara Ali Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Want to stick to a more classic and timeless style? Slip into an ivory sharara set like actor Sara Ali Khan. Let the intricate embroidery and embellishments with floral and geometric motifs on the set do the talking. Accessorise the look with a pair of colour-popping dangling earrings to elevate the muted ivory palette.

Pep it up with a peplum

Hina Khan (Photo: Instagram)

With the comeback of peplum styles, actor Hina Khan’s floral gharara set makes for a flirty and fun fit. Featuring gold dori and gota embroidery, it is a perfect pick for an Eid lunch with your friends and will allow you to stay comfortable, courtesy of its cotton organza fabric.

Sehar gulabi

Sunny Leone (Photo: Instagram)

Marrying mul satin and cotton fabric, this printed kurta sharara set on actor Sunny Leone is tailor-made for an Eid day out. The mauvish pink floral top adorned with sequins and gota work, paired with the geometric print sharara and tassel dupatta, is a steal that can be re-used for many occasions.

