Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Lucknow sights Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent moon; reveals Bakrid date for Uttar Pradesh

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow has confirmed that Wednesday, May 29, 2025 marks the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, following the successful sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday evening, which sets the stage for Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-ul-Azha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice). It will be celebrated in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday, June 07, 2025, in line with Islamic tradition, as the festival always falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah while Arafat Day will be observed the day before i.e. on Friday, June 06, 2025. Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent moon sighted in Lucknow; date for Bakra Eid/Bakrid/Eid-ul-Zuha announced.(Image by Pixabay)

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 celebrations:

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal as it serves as a reminder to all Muslims of the importance of faith, devotion and submission to God's will while fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness that are the core principles of Islam.

It is a time of great joy, unity and gratitude for Muslims across the globe when families come together and communities gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Muslims dress in their finest clothes, often new garments and attend special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds.

The sermon during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers emphasises the values of sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for others while one of the central rituals of Eid ul-Adha is the qurbani or the sacrifice of a cattle, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel. This act symbolises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends and one for the less fortunate as sharing the meat with those in need is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul-Adha. This ritual fosters compassion, generosity and solidarity within communities.

As a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah, Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all around the world in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth or last month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is one of Islam's five pillars and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.