Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bhog dishes one cannot miss out on
festivals

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Bhog dishes one cannot miss out on

The dishes prepared during this 10-day long extravaganza vary from one region to another. Here are some of the bhog recipes to offer the benevolent God.
ANI | | Posted by Parmita Uniyal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:49 PM IST
One cannot miss the Ganesh Chaturthi special scrumptious food (Pinterest)

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and surely amidst the enthusiasm and excitement to bring Lord Ganesha home, you haven't forgotten about the most important thing-- bhog prasad!

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated for a period of 10 days, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will begin on September 10 this year and conclude on September 21.

With decorations and exquisite pandals taking the front seat, it is the scrumptious food that you cannot miss out on.

SEE PICS | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Go eco-friendly with these edible Ganesha idols

We all know that the 'Bappa' is fond of delectable sweets, and to please him devotees prepare a variety of lip-smacking delicacies.

The dishes prepared during this 10-day long extravaganza vary from one region to another. Here are some of the bhog recipes to offer the benevolent God.

RELATED STORIES

1. Modak: There is a reason why lord Ganapati is also caked as 'Modakpriya'. According to the Hindu belief, Modak- a sweet dumpling dish prepared from flour, jaggery, and coconut is one of the favourite dishes of Lord Ganesha. Devotees prepare a variety of modaks including chocolate, kesar, kaju, motichoor, and khoya modak, to offer the elephant-headed God as bhog.

2. Puran Poli: This utterly delicious dish is enough to satisfy your taste buds! Puran Poli is amongst the major bhog dish offered to Bappa during Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a sweet flatbread made with chana dal with the stuffing of jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and butter or ghee.

3. Shrikhand: Get your hunger pangs sorted in the most delectable way with this sweet dish prepared from lactic fermented curd and crushed dried fruits. The dish is usually prepared with saffron and cardamom flavour and served with a topping of almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, Pistachio, and other dry fruits.

4. Motichur laddoo: A mere glimpse of this orange-coloured soft dish can be profoundly soothing to the eyes and soul. We all know how much Bappa loves laddoo as we always see him holding one in his hand! Motichur ladoo is prepared mainly with gram flour, sugar, and spices. The batter made with gram flour is first fried to make tiny balls or 'boondi' and mixed with sugar syrup, nuts, or seeds and later shaped into balls.

5. Gujiya: Also known as Karanji, the heavenly bite of this appetizing dish is enough to satisfy the taste buds of people who have a sweet tooth. Served hot, these are the deep-fried dumplings prepared with maida, or suji with the stuffing of meva- crushed dried fruits, jaggery, and khoya.

Lord Ganesha indeed loves sweets but the most precious to him are his devotees, who with love and zeal welcome him home to worship him on the special occasion. 

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ganesh chaturthi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Go eco-friendly with these edible Ganesha idols

Hartalika Teej 2021: Date, timing, shubh muhurat, history and significance

Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public spaces, cites Covid-19 curbs

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: History, significance, date, and puja timings
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP