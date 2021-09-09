Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Wishes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp messages to share with family and friends

Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular Indian festival, is celebrated every year in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September) with fervour across India. It marks Lord Ganesh's arrival from Kailash Parvat with mother Goddess Parvati. This year the 10-day festival will start on September 10 and conclude on September 21.

Ganpati idols are brought home or worshipped in temples and pandals amid much fanfare. The festival begins with a ritual called pranapratishtha, to invoke life in the idols, and is followed by shhodashopachara, or the 16 ways of paying tribute. People decorate their houses, wear new clothes and offer modaks and other sweets as bhog to Lord Ganesha. Ganpati idols are decorated with flowers and sandalwood paste and worshipped during the festival. On the concluding day of the festival, the idols are immersed in water, signaling the lord's return to Kailash Parvat.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu among other states.

This year, there are several guidelines restricting crowds and gatherings, but one can always celebrate with family or a close group of friends. Here are Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images you can share with your near and dear ones:

“May Lord Ganesh eliminate all the negativity and obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!"

“May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh make your life blissful and happy. May all your dreams get fulfilled and you find the strength to overcome every obstacle. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!"

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, intelligence, prosperity, happiness and success. Wish you a great Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

“Wishing you and your family a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May God Ganesha shower happiness and prosperity on you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

“May Lord Ganesha remove all hurdles, worries, griefs and negativity from your life. May your life be filled with love, prosperity, success and happiness. Greetings of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

“Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!”

"Agajaanana Padmaarkam, Gajaananam Aharnisham. Anekadantham Bhaktaanaam, Ekadantam Upaasmahey"

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

“A new sunrise, a new start, let's take the blessings of divine Lord and start our day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

“May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be with you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

