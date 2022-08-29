Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing puja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and it will be celebrated on 31st August this year. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. Huge processions are held carrying a statue of Lord Ganesha on this day. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Puja and offering prayers to deities are considered auspicious and are an important part of any Hindu festival. In order to please Bappa and make him visit your home year on year devotees perform special Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Here is the list of dos and don'ts which you must keep in mind while performing puja.

On Ganesha Chaturthi, Ganapati Sthapana and Ganapati Puja are carried out at the Madhyahna hour of the day, which according to Vedic astrology is the best time for Ganesha Puja. Ganesha devotees execute the rigorous Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja, which is a Ganesha Puja, in the middle of the day.

Dos for Ganesha Puja:

According to custom, devotees might take a Ganesha idol home for 1, 3, 7, or 10 days and place the ideal on a clean and decorated platform.

Ganesha should be treated with respect. Everything must be offered to Lord Ganesha first, whether it is food, water, or prasad.

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols should be chosen that are made up of biodegradable materials such as cow dung, clay etc, and should be chosen to complement nature.

Keeping environment in mind, Ganesha should be immersed at home in a bucket of water rather than river or other water bodies.

On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi’s Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am.

Thoroughly clean your house and take a bath before bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Recite mantras to do Prana Pratishtha, light a ghee diya, and offer Lord Ganesha Modak, before performing aarti.

Devotees should prepare 'sattvik' food and offer it to the Ganpati idol first before consuming it.

Don'ts for Ganesha puja:

Avoid consuming onion and garlic after Ganpati sthapna whether it is for prasad or for household consumption.

Follow the auspicious time for a successful visarjan of Ganesha idol and immerse the idol only after offering him prayers and prasad.

Avoid consuming any meat and alcohol during the 10 days festival.

Ganpati's 'sthapna' will be done on August 31 between 11:05 pm to 01:38 pm. The immersion of Ganpati Bappa's idol will take place on the day of Ganesh Chaturdashi, which is on Friday, September 9.

Do not close the main door of the house while installing the idol or at the time of immersing him.

Puja should be performed wholeheartedly with good intentions. Avoid quarrels or fights at home, and maintain a good positive environment during the festival days.

