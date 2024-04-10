Gauri Puja 2024: Date, timings, rituals, significance and everything you need to know

Gauri Puja 2024: Hindus celebrate Gauri Puja, also known as Gangaur, as a major occasion to honour the goddess Parvati. The vibrant festival is observed across the country, but especially in the state of Rajasthan, with much fanfare and pageantry. The Hindi word Gangaur comes from the fusion of two words: "Gan", which refers to Lord Shiva, and "Gaur", a synonym for the goddess Parvati. Married women generally celebrate Gangaur or Gauri Puja in honour of their husband's long life and prosperity. Gauri Puja is a vibrant celebration where women fast, don bright red attire, worship clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.(Shutterstock)

As per the Hindu calendar, Gauri Puja commences on the first day of the month of Chaitra, following the festival of Holi, and extends for 18 days. In the Gregorian calendar, the occasion typically falls between the months of March and April. Additionally, the festival signifies the transition from the chilly winter season to the vibrant spring season. Scroll down to learn more about this significant occasion. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, colour, mantra, strota )

Gauri Puja 2024 date and timing

This year the Hindu festival of Gauri Puja will be observed with much pomp and enthusiasm on Thursday, April 11. The auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi starts: 05:32 PM on April 10

Tritiya Tithi ends: 3:03 PM on April 11

Gauri Puja 2024 significance

The main purpose of Gangaur, also known as Gauri Puja, is to honour Goddess Parvati, who in Hindu mythology is considered the embodiment of conjugal love, bravery, excellence, strength and power. Married women pray to Goddess Parvati for the prosperity, longevity and well-being of their husbands during these eighteen days of celebrations.

Girls who perform Gangaur puja are said to get attractive husbands. It is believed that during Gangaur, Goddess Parvati returns to her parent's house to bestow the blessings of marital bliss on her friends. On the last day of the festival, a grand farewell is given to Goddess Parvati along with Lord Shiva, who has come to accompany her.

Gauri Puja 2024 rituals and celebrations

During the 18-day festival of Gangaur, women fast, consuming only one meal daily, while adorning themselves in bright red attire. They worship clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, applying mehendi on their hands and dressing in new clothes and jewellery. In the final three days, ornate idols of Parvati and Shiva are paraded through the city in vibrant processions. On the concluding day, the clay idols are immersed in water, as women pray for Goddess Parvati's annual visitation to their homes.