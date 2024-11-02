Govardhan Puja 2024: Celebrating Lord Krishna’s triumph over Lord Indra; know story, rituals

Govardhan Puja 2024: Also known as Godhan Puja or Annakut Puja, Govardhan Puja is a significant festival celebrated by the Hindus. Govardhan Puja is observed on the fourth day of Diwali. According to the legends, Govardhan Puja worships Lord Krishna’s triumph over Lord Indra, who lifted the Govardhan mountain to give shelter to the people of Gokul from torrential downpour. Lord Krishna and Govardhan mountain are worshipped on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja. (Pinterest)

Why is Govardhan Puja observed?

According to Hindu mythology, the people of Gokul worshipped Lord Indra. However, Lord Krishna taught them to worship the Govardhan mountain that provided them with food and protection. When the people of Gokul abided by lord Krishna and started worshipping the mountain instead of Lord Indra, it angered him. He sent thunder and rainfall to punish the people. However, lord Krishna protected the entire village by lifting Govardhan mountain on his little finger and giving shelter to all. After some days, lord Indra accepted his defeat and stopped the rains. Since then, lord Krishna and Govardhan mountain are worshipped on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja rituals

This year, Govardhan Puja is observed on November 2 – it falls on a Saturday. On the day of the puja, devotees create a mountain-like figure with cow dung, symbolising the Govardhan mountain. It is decorated with food, clothes and flowers. Essential puja items such as roli, coconut, flowers, rice and sugarcane are arranged. The idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, ghee and honey and decorated in new clothes.

Govardhan Puja food items

Food has a significant role to play in this festival. A variety of food items such as rice, chapathi, vegetable curry is prepared in honour of Lord Krishna.

People deck up in traditional attire on this day to engage in festivities. They also visit the nearby temple to pray to Lord Krishna and seek his blessings.