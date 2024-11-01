Govardhan Puja 2024: Know correct date and why it is celebrated after Diwali

Diwali 2024 was celebrated on October 31 with pomp and grandeur all over the country. Govardhan Puja 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2. Govardhan Puja is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna over the God of Rain, Lord Indra. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival, find out how it came to be celebrated after Diwali, and everything else you need to know. Also read | Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj? Check out the dates for 5 days of Festival of Lights Govardhan Puja 2024 will be observed on November 2. (Pinterest)

Govardhan Puja 2024 date and timings

Diwali festivities start with the celebrations of Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. However, for this year, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali fell on the same day, as per Drik Panchang.

A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated. However, this year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 2. According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will begin at 6:16 PM on November 1 and will end at 8:21 PM on November 2. The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:14AM to 8:33 AM on November 2. The Sayankala Muhurat for the puja is from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on November 2.

Govardhan Puja significance for Hindus

On the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik, Govardhan Puja is observed. A Govardhan Parvat is made with cow dung outside the entrance of the house, and people worship cows on this day. For centuries, the tradition of celebrating Govardhan Puja a day after Diwali has been going on. There is a very interesting story why Govardhan Puja came to be celebrated.

According to Hindu mythology, a worship programme and its preparations were going on in Brij. When Lord Krishna asked his mother Yashoda about the worship programme, she told him that the preparations of worshiping Lord Indra Dev are going on. To this, Lord Krishna asked, why should they worship him. Yashoda replied that Indra Dev causes rain and it gets fodder for the cows, hence he is being worshipped.

To this, Lord Krishna questioned that instead of Lord Indra, the Govardhan mountain should be worshipped as the cows graze there. He further added that it is Indra Dev's responsibility to cause rain. Then, the people of Brij started to worship the Govardhan mountain. To this, Indra Dev got angry and caused so much rain that it led to floods. But, to break his ego, Lod Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain with his single finger and let the residents of Brij take shelter under it. Then Indra Dev understood his mistake and stopped the rain. Since then, Govardhan Puja came to be celebrated.