Govardhan Puja 2024: When will Annakut Puja be celebrated? Check date, story, rituals, significance, and more

Govardhan Puja 2024: Also known as Annakut Puja, Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali. This year, Diwali falls on October 31. Govardhan Puja will be observed on Saturday, November 2. Govardhan Puja is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna over the god of rain, Lord Indra. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here’s all that you need to know. This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 2.(Pinterest)

Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, shubh muhurat

This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 2. According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will begin at 6:16 PM on November 1 and will end at 8:21 PM on November 2. The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:14AM to 8:33 AM on November 2. The Sayankala Muhurat for the puja is from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on November 2.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Story

Lord Krishna spent most of his childhood in Braj. According to Hindu scriptures, people residing near to the Govardhan Hill in Braj started celebrating the autumn season by worshipping Lord Indra, the god of rain. However, Lord Krishna did not approve of it, and asked the villagers to worship only one Purna Parmatma. When the villagers obliged to it, it made Lord Indra angry, who initiated thunderstorms and torrential downpour. To protect the people of Braj, lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill with his little finger and provided shelter to everyone. After seven days of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Lord Indra accepted defeat. Since then, Govardhan Puja is observed on this day to commemorate Lord Krishna’s valour.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Significance

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja is observed to worship Lord Krishna for protecting his devotees. A heap of food items in the shape of the Govardhan Hill is made and offered to Lord Krishna on this day. The food is then shared as prasad among devotees.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Rituals

Devotees start the day early with a holy bath. Then a cow dung hill is created and the devotees perform a parikrama around it by singing hymns and chants in praise of Lord Krishna. A feast is arranged which is offered to the deity, and then shared among each other as prasad. This ritual is believed to bring prosperity, happiness and health.