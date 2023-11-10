Govardhan Puja 2023: The festival of lights is around the corner. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. From lighting the streets in colours, to decking up in new clothes and decorating the homes in colours and lights, people welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into their homes during Diwali. Diwali festivities start with the celebrations of Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. However, for this year, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali falls on the same day. A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated. Diwali is one of the most-awaited festivals of the country. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. Govardhan Puja 2023: Why do we celebrate Govardhan Puja on the next day of Diwali

Govardhan Puja holds a lot of significance in Hindu tradition. As we near the festivities of Diwali and Govardhan Puja, here is all that you need to know.

On the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik, Govardhan Puja is observed. A Govardhan Parvat is made with cow dung outside the entrance of the house, and people worship cows on this day. For centuries, the tradition of celebrating Govardhan Puja a day after Diwali has been going on. There is a very interesting story why Govardhan Puja came to be celebrated.

According to Hindu mythology, a worship programme and its preparations were going on in Brij. When Lord Krishna asked his mother Yashoda about the worship programme, she told him that the preparations of worshiping Lord Indra Dev are going on. To this, Lord Krishna asked, why should they worship him. Yashoda replied that Indra Dev causes rain and it gets fodder for the cows, hence he is being worshipped. To this, Lord Krishna questioned that instead of Lord Indra, the Govardhan mountain should be worshipped as the cows graze there. He further added that it is Indra Dev's responsibility to cause rain. Then, the people of Brij started to worship the Govardhan mountain. To this, Indra Dev got angry and caused so much rain that it led to floods. But, to break his ego, Lod Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain with his single finger and let the residents of Brij take shelter under it. Then Indra Dev understood his mistake and stopped the rain. Since then, Govardhan Puja came to be celebrated.

