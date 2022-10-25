Govardhan puja wishes 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp messages to share
Govardhan puja wishes 2022: To make Govardhan puja more special for you and your loved ones, here are some best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Govardhan puja wishes 2022: The festive season is here to bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of people. It is the time of the year when people light up their houses and deck up in festivities. Every year on the next day of Deepawali, the Govardhan Puja festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. According to the legends, on the day of Govardhan Puja, Lord Shri Krishna defeated the ego of Indra Dev and Lord Shri Krishna saved the people of Braj from the wrath of Devraj Indra. To make Govardhan puja more special for you and your loved ones, here are some best wishes, images, greetings and messages to make this day extra special. You can share it with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
(Also read: Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja vidhi, puja samagri, bhog items, dos and don'ts )
On the beautiful & holy occasion of Govardhan Puja, we desire you a very happy and prosperous day fill up with Lord Krishna’s blessings.
Govardhan Puja is a holy day filled with faith & prayers. May this day bring into your life all the things that are dear to you.
Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja to everyone. May this occasion be full of festivities and bliss for you and your loved ones.
Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope that Lord Krishna eliminates all the obstacles in your life!
The festival of purity, progress, and joy visits us again! Happy Govardhan Puja!
The divine presence of Lord Krishna is here to free us from our evil deeds. Happy Govardhan Puja!
May the divine mother give you strength and courage. Happy Govardhan Puja to you all!
A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.
Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.
With Diwali coming to an end, Govardhan Puja is set to be celebrated. May you be blessed with this special day. Happy Govardhan Puja.
