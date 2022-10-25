Govardhan puja wishes 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp messages to share

Govardhan puja wishes 2022: The festive season is here to bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of people. It is the time of the year when people light up their houses and deck up in festivities. Every year on the next day of Deepawali, the Govardhan Puja festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. According to the legends, on the day of Govardhan Puja, Lord Shri Krishna defeated the ego of Indra Dev and Lord Shri Krishna saved the people of Braj from the wrath of Devraj Indra. To make Govardhan puja more special for you and your loved ones, here are some best wishes, images, greetings and messages to make this day extra special. You can share it with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

On the beautiful & holy occasion of Govardhan Puja, we desire you a very happy and prosperous day fill up with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Every year on the next day of Deepawali, the Govardhan Puja festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm(HT photo)

Govardhan Puja is a holy day filled with faith & prayers. May this day bring into your life all the things that are dear to you.

On the day of Govardhan Puja, Lord Shri Krishna defeated the ego of Indra Dev (HT photo)

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja to everyone. May this occasion be full of festivities and bliss for you and your loved ones.

Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated one day after Diwali.(HT photo)

Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope that Lord Krishna eliminates all the obstacles in your life!

This year, Govardhan puja will be celebrated on October 26. (HT photo)

The festival of purity, progress, and joy visits us again! Happy Govardhan Puja!

On Govardhan Puja food made of wheat, rice and curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. (HT photo)

The divine presence of Lord Krishna is here to free us from our evil deeds. Happy Govardhan Puja!

On Govardhan Puja sweets are offered to the deities(HT photo)

May the divine mother give you strength and courage. Happy Govardhan Puja to you all!

During Govardhan puja, it is advised to take oil massage and a bath in the morning.(HT photo)

A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan puja is celebrated with a great zeal and rigor across India. (HT photo)

Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut or Annakoot,(HT photo)

With Diwali coming to an end, Govardhan Puja is set to be celebrated. May you be blessed with this special day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja should be celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.(HT photo)

