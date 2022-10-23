Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja vidhi, puja samagri, bhog items, dos and don'ts

Govardhan Puja 2022: The festive season is on. This year, just like every other year, Diwali is being celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. From cleaning the homes to decking them up in colours, rangolis, lights, to shopping for new clothes for family and friends, Diwali brings happiness and light in the lives of people. Diwali is also that time of the year when people become homebound to celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones. Govardhan puja, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja and Diwali puja also take place during this time. Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated one day after Diwali.

Puja vidhi:

This year, Govardhan puja will be celebrated on October 26. According to Hindu mythology, Govardhan Puja should be celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. Also known as Annakut Puja, Govardhan Puja muhurat for this year is from 06:29 AM to 08:43 AM on October 26. On this day, Lord Krishna defeated God Indra.

Puja samagri:

Givardhan Puja samagri list includes sweets to be offered to the deity, incense sticks, flowers and garlands made with fresh flowers, roli, rice and cow dung. 56 types of food items called the chappan bhog is prepared, and honey, curd and sugar are used to prepare the panchamrit.

Bhog items:

On Govardhan Puja, a preparation of wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is offered to Lord Krishna. Panchamrit, prepared with curd, milk, honey, sugar, nuts and tulsi ;eaves is offered to Lord Krishna and later offered to the devotees as prasad. Annakutta sabzi, prepared with a range of vegetables is also made for Lord Krishna.

Dos and don’ts:

During Govardhan puja, it is advised to take oil massage and a bath in the morning before worshipping Lord Krishna. Govardhan Parvat is made outside the house before worshipping the Lord as well.

We should be careful not to organise the annakut and Govardhan Puja inside a closed room. It is also advised to not see the moon on this day.