Diwali 2022 Date: When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious five days of Deepavali

The most significant and holy festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is almost here. Hindus celebrate this auspicious festival to observe the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair. Diwali also marks the death of many demons like Narkasur by Lord Krishna, the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and Lord Vamana defeating Bali. People pray to Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali by performing the auspicious Lakshmi Puja at their homes and offices and ask the goddess to bless them with prosperity, happiness, peace and wealth. In most places in the country, Diwali is celebrated for five days. The festive period begins with Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj. However, according to Drik Panchang, in Maharashtra, Diwali begins one day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi.

When is Diwali?

This year, Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:16 pm. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal will last from 05:43 pm to 08:16 pm, and Amavasya will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

The five auspicious days of Deepavali

Govatsa Dwadashi (October 21)

In Maharashtra, Diwali celebrations begin with Govatsa Dwadashi and are marked a day before Dhanteras. This year, it falls on Friday, October 21. On this day, Hindus worship cows and calves and offer them wheat products. The day is also known as Nandini Vrat.

Dhanteras (October 22)

Dhanteras Puja will be marked on Saturday, October 22. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth, are worshipped on this auspicious day.

Kali Chaudas (October 23)

Kali Chaudas will be marked on Sunday, October 23. It is also known as Bhut Chaturdashi and is mainly observed in Gujarat during Chaturdashi Tithi.

Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali (October 24)

This year, Chhoti and Badi Diwali fall on October 24. On this day, people will celebrate the festival by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, lighting their homes with diyas to mark the victory of light over darkness, wearing new clothes, and distributing sweets, dry fruits and gifts among their loved ones and the needy.

Govardhan Puja (October 25)

Diwali festivities end with Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, which falls on October 25 this year. On this day, Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. The celebrations begin during the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.