Govardhan Puja 2021: Significance, history, puja muhurat, date, rituals, and all you need to know

Govardhan Puja 2021: Celebrated on the next day of Diwali, the auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja is commemorated to worship Lord Krishna. This year, the festival falls on Friday, November 5. It holds a special significance in Hindu mythology as Lord Krishna, on this day, defeated Lord Indra by lifting the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger and saving the villagers and animals from the wrath of nature.

Govardhan Puja is observed on the next day of Diwali. Devotees celebrate the festival on the pratipada tithi, Shukla paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Annakut Puja. Lord Krishna's worshippers offer him wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables.

Govardhan Puja Shubh Muhurat

This year, the pratahkala (morning) muhurat for Govardhan Puja begins from 6:36 am and ends at 8:47 am on November 5. The shubh muhurat will last 2 hours and 11 minutes. The sayankala (evening) muhurat will begin from 3:22 pm and end at 5:33 pm, according to the Drik Panchang.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 2:44 am on November 5, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 pm on November 5, 2021

Govardhan Puja History And Significance

According to Hindu mythology, a young and curious Lord Krishna once asked his father Nanda Maharaj why the people of Braj worshipped Lord Indra. He answered that they were worshipping Indra to bless them with rain and shower his grace over them. However, Lord Krishna was not satisfied and convinced the people of Braj to concentrate on doing their work and stop worrying about the result.

This made Lord Indra angry, and he called on Samavartaka clouds of devastation to hammer Vrindavan with rain and thunderstorms. People of Braj turned to Lord Krishna for help. He then lifted Govardhan Parvat on his little finger, and people of Braj took shelter under it for seven days, unaffected by hunger and thirst.

Devotees of Lord Krishna worship him on this day to bless them. They offer him a 'mountain' of food, which is why food plays an important role in this puja. Apart from that, Lord Krishna's worshippers also sing hymns, kirtans, light diyas, and decorate their homes.

Govardhan Puja Rituals

One of the most significant rituals of Govardhan Puja includes making a small hill out of cow dung and mud, signifying the Govardhan parvat. Devotees pray to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan parvat for saving the people of Braj Bhoomi from floods and the wrath of Lord Indra. People also give a milk bath to Lord Krishna's idol, dress him in new clothes and jewellery, and offer him various dishes. In some states, devotees also prepare an extensive food platter of 56 kinds of different items.

