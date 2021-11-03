Diwali 2021: Melt-in-mouth healthy halwa recipes to try this Diwali

Diwali 2021: Diwali is the time to indulge in sweet and savoury treats with friends and family. While there is no dearth of diwali mithai options from laddoo, jalebi, gulab jamun, kaju katli, rasgulla, kalakand, shakarpara, balushahi, Mysore Pak to coconut laddoos, inclusion of few lip-smacking halwa recipes is a must to complete your Diwali celebrations. There are many benefits of including halwa in your party menu considering it is healthier than most calorie-laden desserts that the markets are overloaded with.

Here are two healthy halwa recipes from the world of Instagram that will surely win your heart.

Moong dal halwa

(Recipe by food blogger Jyoti Singh, (Instagram/_bhukh_lagi_hai)

Ingredients

Moong dal (1 cup)

Ghee 1/2 cup + 2 tsp

Milk 1/2 litre

Sugar as per taste

Cashews 10-12

Almonds 10-12

Elaichi powder 1/4 tsp (optional)

Instructions

* Take a cup of moong dal. Wash it well and drain it. Now dry roast the moong dal in a pan or kadhai on low flame until it is golden brown.

* Put the moong dal in a mixer jar and coarsely grind it.

* Now add ghee in a pan. Roast it in ghee on a low flame. While roasting it add cashews and almonds.

* Once it's done, add milk to it. Stir and cook.

* When the consistency is right, add sugar to it. Stir and cook. Now add 2 tsp of ghee again in halwa and cook it again until halwa releases ghee from the sides and enjoy.

Beetroot Halwa

(Recipe by food blogger Priyanka Gaur, Instagram/goelskitchen)

Ingredients

Beetroot (5 cups)

Ghee (1 tbsp)

Milk (1 cup)

Sugar or jaggery (1 cup)

Cardamom powder, ghee and roasted dry fruits

Method

* Heat a wok and add 1 tbsp of ghee to it.

* Add 5 cups grated beetroot and saute for 3-4 minutes

* Add 1 cup of milk after that and stir well

* Cook for ten minutes.

* Add 1 cup of sugar or jaggery and stir well.

* To make mawa at home, heat a tsp of ghee and add 1/2 cup milk and 1 cup milk powder. Stir properly to avoid lumps till you mawa is ready.

* Add mawa to your halwa and mix well. Add cardomom for flavour.

* Serve hot and garnish with mawa and dry fruits

Benefits

Rich in Vitamin A, B, C and E, Moong Dal is the perfect immunity-booster you were looking for. It is also helpful in losing weight considering it is low fat, rich in protein and fibre.

Beetroot on the other hand are rich in folate which plays an important role in controlling damage to blood vessels and protects against heart diseases and stroke. Beets are also high in nitrates.

