Recipe: Traditional Nankhatai or Chocolate Muffins? Choose your Diwali dessert

Looking for incredibly healthy and delicious recipes that can be easily recreated within minutes at home this Diwali? Search no more as we got you sorted with Diwali dessert recipes of traditional Nankhatai and Chocolate Muffins to choose from or whip up both.

Nankhatai

Nankhatai(Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

100 grams Gram Flour

150 grams All Purpose Flour

200 grams Sugar

5 grams Baking Soda

200 grams Ghee

Method:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and allow them to rest for 10 minutes. Make small balls of the dough. Arrange the balls on the tray and put it in the oven.

Press ‘Grill/Combi’ twice on your magicook pro and set the timer for 10 minutes and press ‘Start’. Remove from the oven when it displays End.

Allow it to stand for 5 minutes before serving. Let it cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Chocolate Muffins

Chocolate Muffins(Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

250 grams Chocolate Cake Mix

200ml Soda Water

75 grams Unsalted Butter (softened)

50 grams Chocochips

Method:

In a bowl, take the cake mix and add butter, chocolate chips to it. Mix in the soda well with the dry ingredients using a whisk. Line the muffin moulds with paper pastry liners.

Pour the batter in the muffin moulds filling up to ¾ capacities. Place the mould inside the oven. Press ‘Sweets’ nine times on your magicook pro to select dE 19. Press ‘Start’.

Remove when it displays ‘End’. Allow it to stand on a cooling rack for 10 minutes. Remove the paper liners and add sprinklers on the top before serving.

(Recipes: Whirlpool of India)

Deepavali, which translates as ‘a row of lights’, is one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals and is celebrated over a period of 5 days and as Diwali is just on our doorstep, we decided to move over regular desserts this year and treat ourselves and the guests to some lip-smacking delicacies. This year, Diwali falls on November 4 which gives us enough time to whip up a hoard of goodies.

The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil and of knowledge over ignorance. On this day, diyas, candles and lamps are placed all around the house, to ‘light’ the way to knowledge and victory and food plays an important role in the celebration of Diwali, in addition to all the fun, gambling and firecrackers surrounding the festival.

