Happy Diwali 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones on Deepavali

The festival of lights, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is right around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate it with a blast. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 24. Diwali holds much significance for Hindus and marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over despair. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this day with Mata Sita and Lakshman after completing 14 years in exile and defeating Ravan. To mark the occasion, the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas, and the tradition continues to date.

People also pray to Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber and ask for their blessings, decorate their homes with rangoli, lights and candles, wear new traditional clothes, perform aarti, and follow a few more rituals.

Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Shubh Deepavali. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Diwali, here are some best wishes, images, greetings and messages to make this day extra special. You can share it with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

(Also Read | Diwali 2022 Date: When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious five days of Deepavali)

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings, and Quotes:

May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, I wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar. (HT Photo)

Light a lamp of love, blast a chain of sorrow, shoot a rocket of prosperity and fire a flowerpot of happiness this Deepavali. I wish you and your family a sparkling and Happy Diwali.

The warmth of joy, the glow of happiness, the sparkle of prosperity, the light of good fortunes, rangoli of love and affection, may you be blessed with all these and more. Happy Diwali.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. (HT Photo)

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may the prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives on this auspicious day. Shubh Deepavali to you and your family.

May millions of lamps illuminate your lives with endless happiness, prosperity, health and wealth. May you have a safe and Happy Diwali.

Diwali or Deepavali marks the victory of good over evil. (HT Photo)

May the arrival of Diwali bring with it happiness in your life and lead you towards the path of abundance. Shubh Deepavali, my friends.

Just like the colours of rangoli, I hope this Diwali brings with it new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and happiness for you. Have a wonderful day. Shubh Deepavali.

On Diwali, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan and completing 14 years of exile with Mata Sita and Lakshman. (HT Photo)

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali.

May Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh bless your life and illuminate your home with prosperity, happiness, wealth, and endless joy. Happy Diwali.

Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber on Diwali. (HT Photo)

I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family.