Chhoti Diwali puja 2022: Puja vidhi, samagri, rituals, dos and don'ts

Diwali 2022: It is the season of festivities. Diwali is around the corner and people are waiting to celebrate the festival of lights. Every year, Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all across the country. From cleaning the homes to decorating every corner of it with lights, colours and lanterns, to Diwali shopping for family and friends, people start prepping for the festive season in advance. Diwali brings with itself prosperity and happiness. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, will be celebrated this year on October 24. Lakshmi Puja, Choti Diwali Puja, Dhanteras Puja and Govatra Dwadashi are also parts of the Diwali festivities. (Also read: Chhoti Diwali 2022: When is Narak Chaturdashi? Date, story of Narakasur, celebrations)

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Lakshmi Puja or Diwali every year. Also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali will be celebrated this year on October 23. (ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Badi Diwal)

Puja vidhi:

Celebrated in several names such as Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi and Bhoot Chaturdashi, it is believed that on this day demon Narakasura was slayed by Goddess Kali. This year, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin from 06:03 PM on October 23 and will end at 05:27 PM on October 24.

Rituals:

On this day, Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama and Hanuman are worshipped. It is believed that worshipped them will help in cleaning the sins and becoming better beings. For samagri, oil, flowers, sandalwood, coconut and prasad of sesame seed, jaggery, rice flakes, ghee and sugar are offered to the gods and goddesses. Abhyang Snan is also of great importance on this day as it is believed that it can help people avoid Narak Darshan. Devotees worship Yamaraj, God of Death by chanting mantras and putting black sesame seeds in water after a bath.

Dos and Don’ts:

During Diwali, it is advised to keep a lamp burning in the southeast corner of the house. The house must be cleaned, well-lit and the lamp should be kept lit throughout the Diwali festival. Purchasing of gold and silver can be done during this festival as it brings good luck and prosperity.

Practices such as lending or borrowing money, consuming non-vegetarian dishes or alcohol should be avoided during the festival. Gifting of leather goods, sharp edged items, and crackers should also be avoided.