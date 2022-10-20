Dhanteras Puja 2022: Rituals, puja vidhi, samagri and all you want to know

Dhanteras Puja 2022: The festive season is here. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated this year with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This year Diwali is more special because it comes after two years of the world being grappled by the scare of the coronavirus. Every year, Diwali is celebrated when Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Lakshmi Puja is also done within the five auspicious days of Deepavali. Diwali is a special festival because this is the time when people become homebound to return to their homes to celebrate it with their families, friends, near and dear ones. With the rituals of puja, Diwali is also the celebration of food and togetherness. People indulge in Diwali-special lip-smacking desserts and sweets during this time.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasi, falls on the first day of the festivities of Diwali. On this day, God of Ayurveda Dhanvantri is worshipped. Here's all you need to know about Dhanteras Puja:

ALSO READ: Choti Diwali 2022 decoration: Unique and budget-friendly home decor tips

Significance:

It is believed that during the Samudra Manthan, Dhanvantri appeared with the holy ayurveda text in one hand and a pot full of elixir in the other. Hence, this day is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day. On Dhanteras Puja, people purchase gold and silver items and deck up in new clothes. They also decorate their homes with lights and colours to welcome God Dhanvantri.

Puja vidhi:

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras Puja timing will start from 7:01 PM on Occtober 22 and will end at 8:17PM on October 22. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin from 06:02 PM on October 22 and will end at 06:03 PM on October 23.

Rituals:

Dhanteras Puja takes place in the evening. Fresh flowers and prasad are offered to the Goddess. Small imprints of footsteps are drawn from outside the home to inside to denote Goddess Lakshmi’s arrival into the house. People also clean their homes prior to the puja and decorate it with lanterns and rangoli.

Samagri:

Wooden stool: It is required to place the idol of the goddess.

Idol: Idol of Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri and lord Kubera is also needed.

Flowers: flowers, garlands made of fresh flowers and lotus for goddess Lakshmi’s idol.

Tamboolams: Tamboolams consisting of two paan leaves, supari, fruits, a whole coconut, haldi, kumkum, sweets and dakshina is required for each idol.

Incense sticks: Dhoop, lamps, chandan, kumkum, perfume, haldi, gangajal are also required.

Panchamrit: panchamrit is offered as prasad after the puja.

Bhog: Naivedya is also offered to the gods and goddesses.