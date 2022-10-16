Dhanteras 2022: Things to buy on this auspicious day

Dhanteras 2022: This year, Dhanteras, the celebration of wealth and prosperity, will be celebrated on October 23. "Dhan" stands for wealth, while "Teras" signifies the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially begins on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is said that on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea, the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk. This day is regarded as one of the most fortunate and ideal ones to purchase pricey products. People buy brass, silver, and gold objects on this day because it is said that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Here is a list of auspicious items you must buy this Dhanteras 2022 to attract lots of luck and fortune your way. (Also read: Dhanteras 2022 Date: Is Dhanteras on October 22 or 23? Find out when you should celebrate the festival )

1. Utensils

It's a good idea to restock your utensil shelf on Dhanteras as they are viewed as a symbol of success. Get some brass, copper, silver, or even clay kitchen utensils and use them to make the Prasad first. According to Hindu tradition, it is forbidden to bring empty utensils on this day. Bring it inside and fill it with lentils, rice, or milk.

2. Electronic items

If you've been wishing to upgrade your phone, television, or other electrical devices, Dhanteras is the perfect time to do so. The early-morning to late-night opening hours of electronic showrooms are also bustling on Dhanteras. One perk of getting new electronics during Dhanteras is that you may take advantage of the Diwali sale and save a lot of money. So stop worrying about what to get for Dhanteras and just buy an electronic item instead.

3. Jewellery

Investing in jewellery is always a good idea Gold is a representation of wealth and success. It is a long-term asset that individuals can rely on when times are tough. In India, Dhanteras and Diwali are two of the most auspicious times to purchase gold.

4. Idols of gods and goddesses

Dhanteras is the perfect opportunity to add new god and goddess idols to your puja area. Buying figurines made of brass, silver, marble, or wood, performing aarti, and adding them to your puja room's collection are all options.

5. Broom

If a broom is mentioned on a lucky day, you could find it strange. But on the other hand, purchasing brooms on this day is considered lucky and auspicious. Purchasing a broom for the home represents removing the poverty from the home on a good day and implied that all of your family's financial concerns would be alleviated.

6. Gold and silver coins

People all around the nation worship the "dhan" on this day as well as the goddess Lakshmi, who is represented by a one-rupee coin. Businesses all around the nation perform this practice as well, usually by decorating the workplace space and paying homage to Goddess Lakshmi. Gold and silver coins are in high demand on this day.

7. Gomti chakra

It is a rare sea shell that can be found along the Gomati River's banks. Most worshippers of Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu faiths see it as sacred. When performing puja on the festive day of Diwali, it can be used. It is essential to keep the gomti chakra in the house and at work to ward off the evil eye. Additionally, these chakras support the success of your entire family.

