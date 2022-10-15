Dhanteras 2022 Date: Is Dhanteras on October 22 or 23? Find out when you should celebrate the festival

The festive season is far from over, and celebrations in Indian households are on in full swing. After marking the Karwa Chauth festivities, Hindus are gearing up to observe the five days of Diwali, the festival of light. Diwali is also known as Deepavali, and it will be celebrated on October 24. It marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. People also observe the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, Lord Vamana defeating Bali, and Lord Krishna ending many demons like Narkasur on this day. In most parts of the country, except Maharashtra, the Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras and end on Bhaiya Dooj.

When is Dhanteras celebrated?

Hindus mark the festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, two days prior to Diwali or Deepavali. It falls annually in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

(Also Read | Diwali 2022 Date: When is Diwali? Know all about the auspicious five days of Deepavali)

Is Dhanteras on October 22 or 23?

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 22. The puja muhurat will begin at 07:00 pm and end at 08:17 pm. Additionally, the Pradosh Kaal is from 05:44 pm to 08:17 pm, and the Vrishabha Kaal is from 07:00 pm to 08:56 pm. The Trayodashi tithi will begin at 06:02 pm on October 22 and end at 06:03 pm on October 23.

Dhanteras City-Wise Shubh Muhurat

07:31 pm to 08:36 pm - Pune

07:01 pm to 08:17 pm - New Delhi

07:13 pm to 08:13 pm - Chennai

07:10 pm to 08:24 pm - Jaipur

07:14 pm to 08:18 pm - Hyderabad

07:02 pm to 08:18 pm - Gurgaon

06:59 pm to 08:18 pm - Chandigarh

05:05 pm, October 22, to 06:03 pm, October 23 - Kolkata

07:34 pm to 08:40 pm - Mumbai

07:24 pm to 08:24 pm - Bengaluru

07:29 pm to 08:39 pm - Ahmedabad

07:00 pm to 08:16 pm - Noida

During Dhanteras, people decorate their homes with flowers, diyas, candles and fairy lights. They also deep clean their homes to get rid of any negative energy. They buy auspicious items like gold, silver, brass and copper commodities, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh idols, brass, copper or silver utensils, brooms, electronics and home appliances, furniture, or real-estate property on Dhanteras to bring good luck.

Meanwhile, devotees of Goddess Lakshmi believe that it was on Dhanteras that Maa Lakshmi emerged from the ocean with a pot of gold when the gods churned the Milky Sea during the Samundra Manthan. Hence, they worship her as the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity on Dhanteras. Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, is also worshipped on this day. However, according to Drik Panchang, devotees should perform Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a more significant muhurat. It should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts 2 hours and 24 minutes.

(Source: Drik Panchang)