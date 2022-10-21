Dhanteras 2022: Know the story of Dhanteras, puja timings, shubh muhurat

Dhanteras 2022: The festive season of Diwali is almost here. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24 this year. Every year, Diwali is awaited by everyone in India and celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. Diwali brings with itself light, love and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja, Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras Puja also take place during this time of Deepavali. Diwali or Deepavali is a Hindu festival that has been celebrated since ages. People deck up in new clothes, become home bound to celebrate with their family and friends, decorate their homes with colours and lights and indulge in guilty pleasures of Diwali-special desserts and sweets with their loved ones. (Also read: Diwali 2022: How many diyas should be lit on Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Badi Diwali)

Dhanteras puja takes place in the beginning of Diwali which denotes wealth and success in homes of the devotees. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities. Here's all that you need to know about Dhanteras Puja:

Date and puja muhurat:

This year, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on October 22. According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras Puja muhurat will begin from 7:01 pm on October 22 and will end at 8:17 pm on October 22.

History and story of Dhanteras

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Dhanvantri, the lord of Ayurveda, emerged during Samudra Manthan on this day. Samudra Manthan was done by all gods and goddesses to churn the oceans and the sea. It was this time when Dhanvantri appeared with the holy text of Ayurveda in one hand and a pot full of elixir in other. He is also referred to as the physician of gods and goddesses.

Significance:

Dhanteras Puja is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day as God of Ayurveda appeared on this day. On this day, people clean their homes and decorate it throughout with rangoli, lights, lanterns, diyas and colours. They also put on new clothes and worship Dhanvantri in the evening. On Dhanteras, people purchase gold and silver to bring in prosperity into their homes.