Govatsa Dwadashi 2022: Date, history, significance

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022: The festive season is here. Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated all across the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This year, Diwali is more special because it comes after two long years of the world being grappled by the scare of the coronavirus. Diwali brings with itself prosperity, happiness and success. Diwali is also the time when Lakshmi puja is don’t because it is believed that praying to Goddess Lakshmi will bring more prosperity and richness into lives. Deepavali is a festival of five days, during which Dhanteras puja and Govatsa Dwadashi also takes place.

ALSO READ: Diabetes: Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali

Date:

Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated one day before Dhanteras, and is the first day of Diwali. This year, Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on October 21. The Dwadashi Tithi begins from 5:22PM on October 21 and will end at 6:02PM on October 21.

History:

Diwali is celebrated in this country for a long time now. Coming from history and mythological references, Diwali is celebrated as the festival of lights.However, the celebrations start with worshipping the cows in Hinduism. It is believed that on the first day of Diwali, cows and calves are worshipped and they are offered with food. On this day, people also refrain from consuming milk products to offer their respect to the cows and the calves.

Significance:

Especially celebrated in Maharastra, people refer to Govatsa Dwadashi as Vasu Baras. On this day, women keep fast and perform puja for the cows. They also perform puja for Lord Krishna and seek the blessings of the lord for the longevity and prosperity of their families. People deck up in new clothes and decorate their homes in rangoli designs, lights and colours and perform puja for the holy cows. Cows are ferred as holy in Hinduism – Gujarat celebrates Govatsa Dwadashi as Vagh Baras.