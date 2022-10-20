Diwali workout: Set your muscles on fire with cardio and yoga combo

The festive season is here, and preparations of getting in shape for basking in the festivities have been kickstarted. While some are choosing to cut down the number of calories in their diet, some are exercising in animal mode to get into shape. Diwali is the time of parties, merry making and indulging in Diwali-special desserts and sweets. This is also the time of the year when people get back home to spend the festival with their family and friends. Since festivals are the time when we add a lot of calories to the body and run the risk of putting on weight, it is important to start preparing in advance with workouts and yoga asanas to burn the fat and be in shape.

Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is currently sharing Diwali-special workout tips on her Instagram profile. Be it getting the upper body in shape or toning the lower body, Anshuka has the hack for everything. The trainer, a day back, shared a routine of cardio and yoga combination which can help in getting the muscles on fire. It also helps in maintaining the weight. “Cardio workouts are great to improve and strengthen heart health, help efficient flow of blood throughout the body, maintain blood pressure and sugar levels and reduce the risk of several diseases by making the immune system stronger. Here are a few drills that will help you maintain your weight and is a natural energy and mood booster,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Here is the routine shared by Anshuka:

Jump Squats - 15 reps

Jumping Jacks - 15 reps

Plank to Chaturanga Push Up - 15 reps

Garland Squat to Downward Dog - 15 reps

Boat Crunches - 15 reps

The cardio and yoga combination helps in boosting the cardiovascular health of the body, all the while burning mega calories and controlling the weight. It also helps in boosting blood circulation throughout the body, and activating the immune system. Practising this routine also helps in making the mood and mind happier.