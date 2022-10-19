Diwali 2022: Get festive ready and tone your lower body with these yoga asanas

Diwali 2022: `The festive season is almost here. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated all over the country every year with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. From decking up in new clothes to cleaning homes and decorating them in rangoli designs, colours and lights, people bask in festivities during this time. This is also that time of the year when people become homebound to celebrate the festival with family, friends, near and dear ones. Diwali-special lip-smacking desserts and sweets are another attraction of this festival. People also indulge in sweets and other dishes together, and go out for Diwali parties.

ALSO READ: This Diwali, define abs with these yoga poses: Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates

As we gear up to celebrate the festival with all of our guilty pleasures of indulging in our favourite desserts and sweets, it is important to remember to tone our lower body and reduce the flab and fat in those regions. Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is currently sharing Diwali-related fitness routines on her Instagram profile. A day back, Anshuka shared an intense routine on how to tone the lower body before the festive season. “A regular Yoga workout sequence can help you get rid of excess flab from the lower body especially around the thighs and hips. It also helps to strengthen and tone the leg muscles, including the hamstrings and calves and improves balance and flexibility,” wrote Anshuka. Take a look at her routine here:

Garland Squats - 15 reps

Warrior 1 Lunges - 15 reps

Downward Dog to Pigeon - 15 reps

Staff Pose to Upward Plank Pose - 15 reps

Bridge Reach - 15 reps

The routine comes with multiple health benefits. Garland Squats help in toning the abdominals and opening the hips. It also helps in aiding digestion and boosting the metabolism of the body. Warrior 1 Lunges help in strengthening the muscles around the hips and improving balance and core strength. Downward Dog to Pigeon, on the other hand, targets the flexibility of the hip flexors and the lower back muscles. Staff Pose to Upward Plank Pose helps in strengthening the triceps, wrists, back, and legs. Strengthening of the glutes and the hamstrings is done with the practice of Bridge Reach.