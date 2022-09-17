Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to torch the stubborn belly fat

Yoga practice is always recommended by experts for its manifold benefits. From strengthening the muscles to the immense health benefits yoga brings for the body, it is advised to start taking up a yoga routine for the daily basis. Yoga helps in relaxing the mind and the body, thereby relaxing us and boosting good sleep. It also helps in creating body awareness and concentration. It helps in enabling athletic performance of the body and alleviating stress. It also helps in decreasing body pain, stretching the spine and keeping the back healthy. With the work from home culture, we have reduced physical movements as we mostly sit in one place and work. With a daily routine of yoga, it can help us in keeping the body healthy, and the mind relaxed.

Torching the extra belly fat can be a task. While we keep having a balanced diet and introducing the body to fat-burning fitness routines, yoga asanas can help in speeding up the process. Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapor, shared a list of yoga asanas that can help in torching the stubborn body fat. She demonstrated the routine in a recent Instagram post. “Yoga Asanas to torch that stubborn belly fat. A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, etc. are some of the most common causes for belly pudge. A well-balanced diet and a regular routine of various Yoga asanas can help to burn that belly fat! Here are some Yoga poses to help that giggle wiggle around your abdomen,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Take a look at the yoga asanas here:

Naukasana

Chaturanga Dandasana

Vasisthasana

Parsva Urdhva Hastasana

Pavanmuktasana

Naukasana helps in strengthening the abdominal muscles, arms, thighs and shoulders. Chaturanga Dandasana helps in strengthening the back and the core, while, Vasisthasana is a strengthening and lengthening yoga asana. Parsva Urdhva Hastasana helps in boosting the overall energy of the body. Pavanmuktasana, on the other hand, helps in promoting digestion and boosting blood circulation in the hip joints.