Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates asanas to combat Vertigo | Watch

Vertigo is common among many. The sensation of the environment moving and revolving around us often makes us lose the balance of the body. This sensation is caused externally or internally, often triggered by moving our head fast. Vertigo can be of several intensity – sometimes it is barely noticeable, and sometimes it can be super intense, not allowing us to do the basic works of the daily life. Vertigo includes symptoms like losing the sensation of hearing or sensation of vomiting as well. But how do we combat this sensation and regain the balance of the body? Alia Bhatt's trainer is here to the rescue.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known to share health-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. The yoga trainer keeps sharing snippets from her own yoga diaries and keeps her Instagram family updated. Anshuka, a day back, shared a short video demonstrating asanas that can help in combating Vertigo. "Certain Yoga poses can actually help to counter the vertigo effect, by helping you regain balance and focus. They also help to increase blood circulation and supply of oxygen to the body and brain," read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at the asanas performed by Anshuka here:

Paschimottanasana

Ustrasana

Halasana

Viparita Karani

Balasana

The yoga asanas demonstrated by Anshuka, come with multiple health benefits. Paschimottanasana helps in stretching the spine, shoulders and hamstrings and also helps in stimulating the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus. Ustrasana, on the other hand, helps in alleviating all kinds of back pain and stretching the abdomen, chest, shoulders, quads, and hip flexors. Halasana helps in strengthening and toning the back muscles, while, Viparita Karani helps in healing digestive issues, migraine and hypertension. Balasana helps in releasing tension in the chest and reducing stress in shoulders and hands.