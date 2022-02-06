Kareena Kapoor's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts common Yoga myths: Yoga is not for weight loss and more, read inside

Yoga is one of the most ancient practices that has become much more popular recently. Even many celebrities from the film industry have promoted yoga, crediting it for improving their lifestyle and health. However, this practice, which focuses on breathing, flexibility and strength to boost mental and physical wellbeing, comes with its myths like yoga is only done by fit and flexible people, cannot help one lose weight, and more.

If you too believe in these myths, celebrity fitness expert Anshuka Parwani is here to bust them for you. The trainer, who works with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and more, recently released a video busting some common yoga myths.

Anshuka posted the video on her Instagram page and wrote, "We have all heard different versions of what one should and should not do related to Yoga." And we agree because many myths have now settled in mainstream yoga. Then, Anshuka listed some common beliefs she's heard and if they were true or not.

Yoga Is Only For Women

The first myth that Anushka debunked is 'Yoga is only for women.' She wrote, "This couldn't be farther from the truth." Yoga is a practice that aligns the mind, body and soul while using different postures which help in building strength and fitness. It is not a gender-specific fitness practice, the celebrity fitness trainer revealed. Moreover, most yoga asanas are designed in a way to fit every person's body, regardless of their flexibility, balance and strength. Additionally, not all yoga poses are difficult to perform after some dedicated practice.

Yoga Is Not For Weight Loss

The second myth Anshuka busted is 'Yoga cannot make you lose weight.' She wrote, "Again, there are different asanas that use various muscles in your body and challenge your muscle strength, flexibility and overall fitness. Yoga is not a lazy workout - it can make you break a sweat." Additionally, active and intense styles of yoga can help one burn the most calories, like the Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana or the Bridge pose, Sarvangasana or the Shoulder Stand Pose, and more.

Anushka even asked her followers to list down some common misconceptions that they've heard about yoga. One user commented, "One of the biggest misconceptions is that yoga is for old people, young people prefer gymming. I believe yoga doesn't see your caste, age and gender. Yoga is a lifestyle." Anushka agreed with the user and wrote that it was true.

Few other users also pointed out misconceptions regarding yoga. One said that people believe one has to be flexible to do yoga, and if you don't start at a young age, it becomes difficult to start yoga later on. Anushka busted the myth and said that both weren't true. Moreover, you don't have to be flexible to perform yoga asanas because yoga helps one become flexible. Lastly, you can start doing yoga at any age.

So, what other myths do you know about this ancient practice?