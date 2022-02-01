Rujuta Diwekar's 15-minute daily workout for strength and stretching is so easy anyone can do it: Watch

Celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar, who has trained stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to share a 12-15 minute long daily full-body workout. She shared a guide featuring several exercises that one can add to their routine, regardless of their fitness levels. These exercises will help you build strength, stability and stretching.

"A 12-15 min daily workout for full body. Everyone can do this, regardless of their fitness levels. You can do this just by itself or in addition to any exercise you are already doing. A quick routine that each one of you must follow, irrespective of what you do in the day. So that you are fitter than what you currently are," Rujuta Diwekar captioned the post.

The first exercise shows Rujuta Diwekar standing in front of a wall, keeping her posture straight, and holding the front of her left foot in one hand to bring it near the thighs. She instructed her followers to do the workout for 5 to 10 counts on both legs.

The second exercise shows Rujuta sitting on a low-rise sofa and extending the left leg in front of her body. Then, she bent down to touch the tips of her toes with her fingers, keeping the back straight, head raised and eyes in front. She suggested 5 to 10 counts for both sides in this exercise too.

For the third exercise, Rujuta did Wide Leg Squats. Sit in a squat position by placing your legs in a widened stance to do this pose. The celebrity nutritionist advised holding this position for 5 to 10 counts.

The fourth yoga pose showed Rujuta doing the Reverse prayer yoga, also known as Pashchima Namaskarasana. She placed her hands in a prayer pose behind her back and stood straight to do the pose. Hold this yoga asana for 5 to 10 counts.

The fifth pose involves standing straight by the wall, raising your hand and then placing the palm on your back while using the other hand to hold the elbow. This exercise, done for 5 to 10 counts, will help stretch the back.

Rujuta also mentioned a few other exercises and their repetitions in the one-minute-long video. They are Single Leg Lifts (3 sets, hold for 5 counts), Leg Lifts (3 sets, hold for 5 counts each), Chair Squats (3 sets, 5 reps), Single Leg Squats, Inner-Thigh Squeeze (3 sets, 5 counts hold), Arm Raises (3 sets, 5 reps), Leg Raises (3 sets, 5 reps), Arm and Leg Raise (3 sets, 5 count hold), and Arm and Leg Stretch (hold for a minute).

So, are you doing this routine today?

