Rujuta Diwekar suggests top 10 winter foods to boost immunity and bone health

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who regularly gives tips on diet, fitness and diseases recently took to Instagram to suggest top 10 winter foods "for good immunity, joint and bone health, good skin and hair and much more."

Intake of food with high nutritional value is important in winters as it can help you keep naturally warm and healthy. While one may be tempted to munch junk food and have endless cups of tea and coffee on cold days, they can lead to many health troubles. Having seasonal fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds can keep immunity high amid the rising cases of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

Foods like peanuts, ghee, bajra (pearl millet), til (sesame seeds) and root vegetables feature in Diwekar's comprehensive list of winter foods. She says that the foods have been recommended keeping in mind our time-tested food practices.

"Make sure you include them in your diet this winter," says Diwekar. The bestseller author and health expert has not only explained benefits of each of the food item but also ways of including them in your diet.

Take a look:

1. Bajra

There are a number of recipes you can try with this winter superfood to prevent against cold and boost your immunity.

Benefits: Rich in Vitamin B, Bajra or Pearl Millet promotes muscles growth and hair regeneration. Also rich in protein, folate and iron, Bajra helps in weight loss and diabetes management, as per Diwekar.

How to add to your diet: Bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani, thalipeeth etc

2. Gond or edible gum

The brown coloured crystals sourced from the Acacia plant are known for their medicinal benefits and is known to boost stamina and health. They are also effective in restoring Vitamin D levels and help with joint pain. Gond laddoos are traditionally fed during pregnancy and after childbirth, as they are rich in calcium and protein.

Benefits: Good for bones, sex drive and digestive aid.

How to add to your diet: Laddoos, gond paani, roasted in ghee and sprinkled with sugar.

3. Green veggies - palak, methi, pudina, sarso

Green leafy vegetables are abundantly available in winters. Delicacies like palak paneer, methi ki sabzi and Sarso ka saag are relished with hot chapatis and a dollop of ghee by many. Apart from the incredible flavour they bring to your palate, they also have an array of health benefits.

Benefits: Full of antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, green veggies are anti-inflammatory in nature and reduce burning in hands and feet.

How to add to your diet: You can have them as sabzis, saag and add them to your raitas, dals and chutneys.

4. Kand and root veggies

Consuming seasonal vegetables and fruits can provide you better immunity. Be it Kand, Sweet potato, turnip, carrot or beetroot, they can keep your body warm. They are high on antioxidants, vitamin A and C, and minerals like iron and potassium.

Benefits: They act as prebiotic and aid in weight loss. They also improve digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

How to add to your diet: Add them to your tikkis, sabzis, specially dishes like undhiyo. They can be roasted and eaten with seasoning of salt and chilli powder.

5. Seasonal fruits - Peru, Sitaphal, Khumani, Apple

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are high on nutrition, antioxidants and phytonutrients. They are also easier to digest.

Benefits: Seasonal fruits are packed with micronutrients and fibre. They also provide hydration to the skin.

How to add to your diet: Enjoy them ripe, eat fresh and whole after washing. They are a good mid-meal option.

6. Til (Sesame seeds)

Excellent for bone and hair health, sesame seeds can also treat your piles and constipation issues. Til can improve digestion and can prevent respiratory and lung problems.

Benefits: Packed with essential fatty acids and Vit E sesame seeds are good for bones, skin and hair.

How to add to your diet: Use them to make chikki, laddoo, chutney and seasoning.

7. Peanuts

Loaded with proteins, healthy fats, various healthy nutrients they prevent us from diseases like diabetes, heart ailments and even cancer. A handful of them can make for a perfect mid-meal snack.

Benefits: Amongst world's healthiest foods, rich in Vitamin B, amino acids, polyphenols they are also good for heart.

How to add to your diet: Have them boiled, roasted, turn them into a chutney, use them for seasoning, in salads and sabzis.

8. Ghee

Good for improving hb and energy levels, ghee is also important to feel satiated. Cardiologists nowadays recommend it for better heart function.

Benefits: High on essential fatty acids it is not just a taste enhancer but also makes it easy to assimilate Vitamin D, A, E etc.

How to add to your diet: Cook in ghee, add ghee to dals, rice, bhakri, bhatis and rotis.

9. White Butter or Makkhan

Good for bone health and skin hydration, white butter can be added to your winter saags or can make for a good accompaniment with parathas.

Benefits: Helps in joint lubrication, skin hydration, bone health, critical for work from home induced load on neck and spine and reduces gas.

How to add to your diet: A dollop of white butter on bhakri or bhajani, thalipeeth can work well. Add it to saag or dal.

10. Kulith and other forgotten pulses like alsane, navrangi dal etc

An excellent source of protein, fibre and micro-nutrients, Kulith can help with digestive issues and preventing kidney stones too.

Benefits: Prevents kidney stones, beats bloating

How to add to your diet: As parathas, soup, dal etc.